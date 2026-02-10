Her Coworker Won’t Stop Bringing Up Weight And Children, So She Didn’t Tell Her That She Has Kids Too

Weight can be a touchy subject, especially in a workplace. So, what do you do when someone constantly talks about weight and compares your body to theirs?

That’s the situation this woman is in because her coworker assumes she doesn’t have any children. This has nothing to do with weight in the grand scheme of things, but clearly the coworker thinks it does.

When her coworker found out she actually does have kids, things take a dramatic turn.

Let’s get into it…

AITAH for letting my(30F) overweight coworker(45F) assume I do not have children? I work at a call center near a college so most of my coworkers are in their early 20’s and don’t have kids. A few months ago, Sarah(45F) joined our team. From day one her entire personally seemed to revolve around food, and weight. Shes constantly making comments that feel really pointed. One of our coworkers brings baked goods about once a week. Every time, Sarah makes a big show about how she can’t eat them because she’d “gain so much weight” and how “you skinny ladies can only eat that because you haven’t had kids, and they change your body for forever.”

Kind of a strange comment to make.

I am not a great judge of weight but she’s probably close to 300lbs and she has twin 6 year olds. I have TWO kids. A 2year old and a 7month old. Most people in the office know because I worked here through my entire second pregnancy. I intended to correct her the first time she assumed that I didn’t have kids but she seemed really insecure and I didn’t want to rub it in like, “hey I have two kids younger than yours AND I’m skinnier than you”. So I just stayed quiet, one coworker who overheard kind of side eyed me but she didn’t say anything either. Over the past month or so Sarah has gotten more passive aggressive, like implying my size is pure luck (and has nothing to do with me training for a marathon right now) and that I just have great genetics (I gained 70lbs my first pregnancy and lost 90lbs the year after by working my butt off). I almost told her right before thanksgiving when she saw me eating lunch in the break room and said something like “enjoy it while you can, once you have kids you won’t be able to eat like that without blowing up.” I thanked her for the warning (which is the only thing that I personally think might make me the AH because I could have told her right then).

She didn’t want to make things weird.

We had a Christmas pizza party during lunch break last Friday. I ate a few slices and Sarah made a comment like “wow I could never eat like that now. Having kids changes you, you’ll have to stop eating so much or you’ll get to be even bigger than me.” My boss overheard and was like “ Sarah, OP has 2 kids and is marathon training, pretty sure she can eat whatever she wants considering she runs more in a day than I do in a year.” She then proceeded to yell at me for lying by omission for not telling her I have kids in front of EVERYONE. One of my coworkers mumbled that I should have told her ages ago. I just shrugged but she started crying and left the party. It’s been two work days since then and she hasn’t said a word to me and I have seen her cry at her cubicle. AITAH?

Let’s get into the comments.

This commenter thinks it’s none of the coworkers business.

Another person has a suggestion for explaining why she kept having children to herself.

Everyone agreed she didn’t owe the coworker any information about her life.

And several people called out that it’s clearly an insecurity issue.

It should be a rule of thumb to keep comments about other people’s bodies to yourself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.