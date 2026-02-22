HOA President Cuts The Available Street Parking In Half, So One Man Parks His Boat In Front Of Her House

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood where there’s really nothing to complain about except the power hungry HOA president. If the HOA president wanted to cut the available street parking in half, would you be upset about that or not think it was a big deal?

In this story, an HOA neighborhood is in this exact situation, and one of them want their street parking options cut in half. But instead of arguing with the HOA president, one man uses her words against her.

Keep reading for the full story.

You can’t park there, I won’t be safe This story is about a power hungry HOA President. We will call her Helen. So a little background about my neighborhood. It’s basically a long street with a cul de sac at the end. Helen lives in one of the 4 houses that encircle the cul de sac.

Helen has a pretty ridiculous complaint.

So a few years ago, Helen proposed at our monthly HOA meeting that our street is too narrow for emergency vehicles like fire trucks or ambulances to fit through and she’s worried that they won’t be able to reach the cul de sac houses in an emergency. Which is nonsense. It’s not a thru road so only residents of this small street ever need to use it. Sure it can be a little tight at at times but two lane traffic moves comfortably (and it rarely ever needs to because it’s a quiet neighborhood street with not much traffic.) Fire trucks can and have been accessing the cul de sac since the beginning of time.

Nobody liked Helen’s idea except Helen.

But Helen was on a power trip and she wanted to have one side of the street curb painted yellow to restrict the parallel parking on the street. This move was heavily opposed because it would significantly limit street parking in our neighborhood. Plenty of people raised concerns that there wouldn’t be enough parking and this would affect the value of their homes. And since the street parking was first come first serve, it would create undue competition between neighbors in securing a parking spot on our street. But Helen pushed back saying that safety was more important being able to find a parking spot. She said there’s always plenty of room to park on the cul de sac if need be. It shouldn’t be an issue.

It seemed like a win.

And after much deliberation, we put it to a vote and the motion DID NOT pass. The highly unpopular curb painting would not be happening. Or so we thought.

But Helen was determined to get her way.

Helen went to the fire department a few days later and voiced her concerns. She told them the neighborhood residents had her support in painting the curb. And on a Monday afternoon while everyone was at work, they painted the curb yellow. We all came back home that evening to find that our available parking options had been cut in half. People were livid.

Helen brought this on herself.

One neighbor is particular was having none of it. You see he owned a small boat which he typically kept parked on the street. But now that parking was significantly reduced, he decided he would find a better place for his boat. He waited for Helen to leave for work the next day and parked it right in front of her house on the cul de sac, per her suggestion.

Helen better get used to looking at a boat!

The look on her face when she came home to find her usual parking space taken over by a boat was almost worth the whole ordeal. And since he rarely ever took his boat out, it stays parked there in front of her house pretty much year round. At the next HOA election, she was voted out. The next president got the curb painted back to normal but boat guy still parks his boat in front of Helen’s house. All is good in the world.

Boat guy is awesome! I love how he used Helen’s words against her and is still getting revenge on her even when she’s no longer HOA President.

