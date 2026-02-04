HOA Resident Doesn’t Care That A Neighbor Has Pet Wallabies, But The President Is Determined To Change The Rules About Pets

When someone says they have a pet, I usually think of a cat, dog, or maybe even a hamster, bunny or fish. However, I have never known anyone who had a pet wallaby!

Wallabies are basically small kangaroos, and while they might be an unusual pet, would you care if your neighbor had pet wallabies?

In this story, one homeowner who lives in an HOA is pretty frustrated with the HOA president who seems determined to prevent a neighbor from having pet wallabies. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for supporting my neighbor and his fight against the HOA to keep his pet wallabies (mini kangaroos)? My nextdoor neighbor has 3 pet wallabies (they look like tiny kangaroos idk the difference) which apparently is legal in South Carolina. The HOA CCR mentions nothing about pet sizes, limits etc but they’re mad about the wallabies. There really is no reason to, our backyards are like 140ftx100 which is apparently more than the recommended bare minimum for keeping pet wallabies of 50x50ft. (i googled searched having pet wallabies) There’s also 3 of them so they can socialize. The animals are clearly kept for, not being abused and most importantly they are not a nuissance, they are not bothering anyone. Our president is just a jerk who wants to get rid of them.

OP was not about to take the HOA president’s side.

Since the HOA CCR mentions nothing about them, he’s trying to ammend it or get a vote to make them remove them or be fined. Most of the neighborhood said no, because nobody else cares. I don’t care either so when the HOA president knocked on my door asking me to take his side i siad “I am not interested, please don’t bother me about this again” He kept trying to talk to me so i slammed the door.

The HOA won’t back off!

Another HOA member came back a few days later and I said “i told you guys im not interested, so please stop” and i slammed the door. She kept ringing my doorbell and when i opened she said i was so rude so i told her “i freaking told you twice to back off, now leave me the heck alone” and i slammed the door. I started getting letters asking me to vote and i got another visit from the president again. I told him he had 10 seconds to leave before i called the police so he did.

Wallabies are so cute! I can see how they’d be quiet unusual pets, but the HOA needs to drop it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

