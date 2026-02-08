Homeowner Complains About Neighbor’s Loud Car Waking Him Up In The Morning, So The Neighbor Is Thinking About Reporting Him To The HOA

Imagine living next to someone who drives a really loud car. If that neighbor had to leave for work early in the morning, what would you do if you were woken up every morning to the loud sound of their car? Would you get some earplugs or complain to the neighbors about their car?

In this story, one couple is dealing with a neighbor who is complaining about their car, but this couple is also considering reporting the neighbor to the HOA.

Is that too drastic? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA- Neighbor yells at my house at 5am My bf (26m) just moved in with me (29f). We live in an house with a HOA and the houses are probably 20-30 feet apart (it’s easy to hear if one of makes a loud noise). My boyfriend owns a mustang that is pretty loud and has to leave for work at 5am. I could see how this could be annoying, BUT the same neighbor has the same exact car that he starts at 7am every morning. Well this morning I guess he had had enough of it.

The neighbor was really upset.

After my boyfriend started his car to warm it up and came back inside for a second, the neighbor comes outside and SCREAMS at our house at the top of his lungs. I couldn’t understand what he said, but it was loud enough to wake me up. So I went downstairs and we both went outside to him coming up to our porch saying it was early and the car was loud and he has dogs that it wakes up and blah blah blah.

She’s thinking about telling the HOA.

Part of me wants to report him to the HOA. My bf agreed when the neighbor was here that he would start and go. I want to report him partly because I have been dealing with listening to his car for almost two years and never said a word and partially because this isn’t the first issue I’ve had with him being overly aggressive/emotional about a situation. AITA?!

Reporting the neighbor to the HOA sounds like a bad idea. Then the neighbor will probably report them to the HOA.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks 5am is way too early.

Another person tells OP that you don’t have to “warm up” cars.

I’m sure quiet hours are later than 5am.

Nobody thinks it’s okay to let the car idle at 5am.

Hopefully, this was a wake up call to be more considerate.

