HR Told Him That He Needed To Create New Software Features In Order To Get A Good Review, So He Stopped Working On Bug Fixes And Focused Only On That

HR and management at companies are always setting goals for employees that they use to determine their future raises.

What would you do if your HR team told you that you needed to focus on creating new features for software if he wanted to get a good raise.

That is what happened to the developer in this story, so he focused exclusively on new features and ignored all the bugs that were reported, causing HR to change their policy.

HR Downplayed My Work… Now Their Software is Barely Working So, this happened during appraisal season a few months ago.

Any excuse not to give a good raise.

HR told me that I didn’t deserve a good raise because apparently, all I did throughout the year was “bug fixes and improvements.” They said I hadn’t delivered many features, and features are what “actually matter” for a raise. 🤦‍♂️

If features is what they want, features is what they will get.

Well, fast forward to now. Since I got the hint, I’ve been focusing on feature development only, just like they wanted. You know what I’m not doing anymore? Improving and maintaining their system.

Nobody is at all surprised.

And guess what? Their software is breaking down more and more, becoming harder to use, with all sorts of bugs they conveniently ignored. HR recently complained, saying things weren’t working properly.

Oh, I bet they didn’t like him saying this.

All I could do was smile and remind them that “I’m focused on the features now, just like you said.” It’s funny how suddenly bug fixes and improvements seem important again. 🤷‍♂️

Nah, they will never learn.

Maybe this will teach them not to undervalue the importance of maintenance next time.

HR (and management) need to remember that the things they say are a priority for raises will always get people’s attention, even if that means worse overall products.

