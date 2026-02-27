IT Contractor Built Custom Scripts To Prove His Worth During Layoff Talks, But After Being Fired Anyway, He Deleted Them And Walked Away

It’s not uncommon for bosses to realize your value after they’ve already shown you the door.

So, what would you do if your manager asked you to prove your worth, then fired you anyway, but called a few days later to ask for the tools that made you efficient?

Would you hand them over? Or would you remind them that they decided the tools weren’t good enough when they let you go?

In the following story, one former employee faces this scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Get the scripts before you fire your IT I was working for a large warehouse and customization company under contract through another company, and recently, they had been talking about cutting people and shifts to make up for the lack of sales during the summer, and wanted us to show our worth. The IT manager asked me, since I was the last hire, to show my worth and why I should not be cut. 80% of what I had to do in the first 3 months, I had gotten down to simple scripted fixes by talking to the software vendors and learning the fixes. Plus, reduced turnaround time on broken RF guns by actually looking at how to repair them and which of the parts from the old guns being replaced were compatible with the new models.

Then, they realized they needed his scripts.

I presented all of this to him and the following week I was notified by my contract manager they were letting me go. Fine with that, really, since seasonal was coming up, and the no-drug-test-or-background-check hires were the worst each year. Two days later, I got a call from the manager demanding the scripts I used. While at the job, they never provided us with any tools and told us to use our own if we needed them. I had never uploaded the scripts to the server or my work computer. I checked my contracts for any clause for files or documents I create while on the job, and then proceeded to tell him they were not worth keeping my job, so I deleted them when requested to format my drive upon termination, but they could keep my screwdriver set in my drawer, so they can have one in the office.

