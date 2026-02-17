‘Maybe not the best attraction.’ – A Traveler Visited The Great Pyramid Of Giza In Egypt And Got Very Claustrophobic

It’s one of the wonders of the world…

But that doesn’t mean everyone is gonna enjoy it!

A tourist visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt showed TikTok viewers why she didn’t have a great time when she toured the attraction.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You went inside the pyramids and regret it instantly.”

The video shows a long, narrow set of steps people can climb inside the pyramid.

One of the people in the video said, “I’m going back.”

The woman shooting the video said, “Yeah, I think I’m going back too. I’m going down.”

The video’s caption reads, “Maybe not the best attraction if you have claustrophobia.”

Know your limits!

