‘Maybe not the best attraction.’ – A Traveler Visited The Great Pyramid Of Giza In Egypt And Got Very Claustrophobic

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s one of the wonders of the world…

But that doesn’t mean everyone is gonna enjoy it!

A tourist visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt showed TikTok viewers why she didn’t have a great time when she toured the attraction.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You went inside the pyramids and regret it instantly.”

The video shows a long, narrow set of steps people can climb inside the pyramid.

One of the people in the video said, “I’m going back.”

The woman shooting the video said, “Yeah, I think I’m going back too. I’m going down.”

The video’s caption reads, “Maybe not the best attraction if you have claustrophobia.”

Take a look at the video.

@by.aishs

maybe not the best attraction if you have claustrophobia 😝 #goinginsidethepyramids #egypttravel #claustrophobia #climbing

♬ original sound – by.aish

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Know your limits!

