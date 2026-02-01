February 1, 2026 at 2:49 am

‘My tailbone can’t take this’ – A Pilates Instructor Showed Viewers How She Tried To Get Comfortable On A 10-Hour Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

I recently took a flight from the U.S. to Ireland and all I can say is that it felt loooooooooong.

And, on top of that, I was pretty uncomfortable!

I know that’s just the way it goes and I’m not complaining, but the fact is that long haul flights can lead to a lot of discomfort.

A pilates instructor named McKailey posted a video and showed viewers how she tried to get comfy on a flight that lasted more than ten hours.

McKailey was clearly uncomfortable on her lengthy flight, and she stretched her legs horizontally on the wall of the plane to try to get some relief.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “When the 10+ hours in economy starts to feel like 10+ hours in economy.”

In the caption, McKailey wrote, “Give me your hacks. My tailbone can’t take this.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual had a lot to say.

Those long flights can be EXTREMELY uncomfortable.

