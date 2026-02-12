New Neighbors Don’t Pick Up After Their Dogs, So These Homeowners Report Them To The HOA And Consider Building A New Fence

Imagine being a dog owner and having new neighbors move in who also have dogs. If the neighbors let the dogs run around on your property and didn’t pick up after them, would you be upset, or would you figure dogs will be dogs?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they tried to resolve the problem by talking to the neighbors about it. When that didn’t work, they tried something more extreme.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for reporting my neighbors to the HOA? I(32M) and my wife(32F) live in an Community Association or under an HOA. We have had no problems since moving in a few years ago. We have two dogs, a 1 year old golden retriever and a 3 year old shepherd mix. I work from home and can walk the dogs. I always bring a few bags with me and pick up after my dogs. New neighbors moved in recently and have 3 dogs. 2 Bernese mountain dogs and a great dane. The dogs are very friendly and get along great with our two dogs.

But the neighbors don’t pick up after their dogs.

I have noticed that the neighbors do not pick up after their dogs and let them come over on our property. My wife went over and politely asked them if they would pick up after their dogs. The neighbors nodded and everything seemed okay. My wife went out to plant in her garden and stepped in many dog piles.

He went to the HOA.

I had enough of what was going on and mentioned the problem to the HOA. They assured me that they would speak to our neighbors and the problem would be solved. Neighbors came over a few days later banging on the front door. The husband starts shouting at me about going to the HOA over such a small issue.

They are thinking of solving the problem another way.

I told him that my wife had gone over and politely asked them to pick up after their dogs. He then proceeds to blame my dogs and I tell him that I always pick up after them. Wife and I are now talking about building a fence. We will talk to the HOA about it and see if they will approve. AITA for reporting the neighbors to the HOA?

Hopefully the HOA will approve their fence. As the saying goes, fences make good neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

