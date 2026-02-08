Retirement Home Worker Is Scheduled For Overtime, So The Employee Insists On Calling Corporate

If you knew you were scheduled to work more hours than you were legally allowed to work, would you work the overtime anyway, or would you refuse to work?

Manager of retirement home forced us to do illegal overtime So in my country it’s mandatory to do 6-9 months civil duty. I was placed in an retirement home, people and employees where nice, the manager not. She always commanded us around and we where short staffed. They could get 8 civil workers but when I did my service we where only 2. So they reduced the workload, but not much. We could not spend time with the residents.

To my Malicious Compliance: Before the service we had 2 days training: hot to handle people and what to look out for and we learned about out duty’s like what to do when we are sick or how “good” we have to work. In my 2 month I saw what I had more hours on my sheet to work. Normally you have 45 hours per weeks. But she wrote us up for 4 extra hours on 2 Sundays. When asked about it she said:” employees hours are tracked based on week hours *4,33 this number is the requirement of hours per month”. Due to this month being February there where less regular work day = more work days.

I was confused, because everyone I talked to said the max is 45. The other civil worker said this happens to him before and I should now worry. But I checked the 12 page long “rights and duties of a civil worker” law. And I was right. So the next day I walked into her office and said that hours are wrong. We are not allowed to work more then 45.

She laughs at me and says:” no everyone works like that, the programs are setup like that” I insisted on it, so she called cooperate. After a 2 minutes call she handed the phone over to me. I explained everything to the nice lady. Then I gave the phone back. I still remember her face when she found out that his 19 yo boy forced her hand.

After the stopped the call I left the office. 2 hours later I got the new roster. The happens once again, i pointed it out and she changed it. Later more civil worker got higher while i was there, thy but me up as there representative. As I left i instructed them on it and to my knowledge this never happens again.

