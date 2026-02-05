February 5, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 878

by Justin Gardner

Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Coming through!
It’s that time of the year
The end of the rainbow!
Never forget to dance
Oldest surviving astronomical observatory in Gyeongju, South Korea
Leo always has the best reactions
Princess Elizabeth rides with President Harry S. Truman
Remember That 70s Show?
First eruption of 2026 at Volcanoes National Park
Some native Greenland fashion
Another side of Dave Grohl
Nuclear bunker revealed in a cliff due to erosion
SisyphusMarble Machine
Beauty of a grapevine tendril
Doggo making sure he misses the bridges
Happy with their haul
Flipbook proposal
Be kind to yourself ❤️
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

$1,500 Birthday Dinner For Her Boyfriend In Italy Went Off The Rails
What I Learned After Trying Out Every Exoskeleton at CES
A Man Bought Meta’s AI Glasses, and Ended Up Wandering the Desert in Search of Aliens
T. Rex Took Its Sweet Time Getting Huge
Here’s What Causes Old People to Smell Different
On March 23, 2178, Pluto Will Complete Its First Full Orbit Since Its Discovery
Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To This Extremely Weird Fantasy Horror Movie
Here’s What Those Gen Z Dating Terms Actually Mean
Matthew McConaughey trademarks ‘All right, all right, all right’ catchphrase in bid to beat AI fakes
‘Wet Lava Ball’ in Space Somehow Clings to an Atmosphere

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter