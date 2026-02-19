February 19, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 880

by Justin Gardner

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Through Rocky’s eyes
Monarch storm
Frustrating the USPS
Penguin cosplay
Building the Taj Mahal
Michigan or the Caribbean?
Fly tragedy
Hot water drop
Katz’s famous pastrami
Mt. Fuji views
Croatian waterfalls
Deer fam
Doggy spa day
Sweet midnight thoughts
Indian rain tree
Sunshine belly rubs
Surprise party for their beloved school custodian
Plantation sunrise
Until next time!

 

10 ARTICLES

Joyful cat can’t wait to play after snowfall
How the ancient Romans managed their wealth
How fit do we really need to be?
America’s coldest cities with record-low temperatures that will make you shiver
Eight DIY choices that might actually be code violations
Veronika the cow shocks scientists by using a tool
12 people share what they think everyone should experience in life
OpenAI says its physical device is on track for an unveiling later this year
The best fitness trackers for rest and recovery
How to turn casual friends into close friends

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

