The Shirk Report – Volume 880
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Through Rocky’s eyes
– Monarch storm
– Frustrating the USPS
– Penguin cosplay
– Building the Taj Mahal
– Michigan or the Caribbean?
– Fly tragedy
– Hot water drop
– Katz’s famous pastrami
– Mt. Fuji views
– Croatian waterfalls
– Deer fam
– Doggy spa day
– Sweet midnight thoughts
– Indian rain tree
– Sunshine belly rubs
– Surprise party for their beloved school custodian
– Plantation sunrise
– Until next time!
10 ARTICLES
– Joyful cat can’t wait to play after snowfall
– How the ancient Romans managed their wealth
– How fit do we really need to be?
– America’s coldest cities with record-low temperatures that will make you shiver
– Eight DIY choices that might actually be code violations
– Veronika the cow shocks scientists by using a tool
– 12 people share what they think everyone should experience in life
– OpenAI says its physical device is on track for an unveiling later this year
– The best fitness trackers for rest and recovery
– How to turn casual friends into close friends
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
