The Shirk Report – Volume 881 – Feb 26

by Justin Gardner

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Inside a copper alto flute
A rare perfect fit
Northern lights on a beautiful Saturday night
Brussel sprout harvesting
Unexpected eagle at the bird rescue
Meanwhile, the Japanese Air Force
Swedish invasion
The audacity!
Kid’s idea of a car wash is extra
Are curved rulers a thing?
An unwise choice
Lunch break
Steel titan
Overgrown street light giving Stranger Things-ish vibe
Making all the memories
Burger King’s disposal area meant to look like a hamburger
Why handmade watches are so expensive
Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

200 love letters from WWII found in a Nashville home
Where do you in the stand Great Peanut Butter and Mayo Sandwich Debate?
My new neighbors are robots
The Plastic Surgery Procedures Men Are Getting Most
No, bears don’t actually hibernate
WhatsApp Basically Wiped from Russian Internet
Astronomers discover the surprising reason for a star’s disappearance
Twins That Are Neither Identical nor Fraternal
America’s prediction market bubble is here
Unlike People, Ants Never Have Traffic Jams

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

