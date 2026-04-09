The Shirk Report – Volume 887 – April 9
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Top secret hack
– These nuns can jump
– Just finished a little hobbit house
– Cracking open an amethyst geode
– A trip to Disney can have that effect
– True chick magnet
– Twin towers of the Florida Keys
– How the guitars really broke
– Do you wanna build a snowman?
– Bad combo
– Hill of crosses
– Tuck jump from a log
– Here kitty, kitty!
– Grandma’s bronze false teeth
– Pencil art
– Cockpit of the Shanghai Maglev, the fastest operational train in the world
– When your RC truck looks more real than your actual car
– Love in Budapest
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why Stylish Guys Are Swapping Their Sneakers and Boots for Approach Shoes
– These 20 TV Shows Are Totally Worth Your Time
– Physicists Stretch, Blur, and Reverse Time’s Arrow in Wild Quantum Engine
– New Memoir Chronicles the Wild Saga of a Jeweled Egg That Cost Its Maker Everything
– Here’s how to recycle those old laptops, iPhones and earbuds lying around
– The Excitement of Friendship
– Green insect turns a puzzling shade of hot pink
– The Beatles’ Favorite Beatles Songs
– Why a little delusion is good for you
– This Artist Designs Incredible Tables That Look Like Animals Submerged in Water
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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