April 9, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 887 – April 9

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 887 – April 9

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Top secret hack
These nuns can jump
Just finished a little hobbit house
Cracking open an amethyst geode
A trip to Disney can have that effect
True chick magnet
Twin towers of the Florida Keys
How the guitars really broke
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Bad combo
Hill of crosses
Tuck jump from a log
Here kitty, kitty!
Grandma’s bronze false teeth
Pencil art
Cockpit of the Shanghai Maglev, the fastest operational train in the world
When your RC truck looks more real than your actual car
Love in Budapest
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why Stylish Guys Are Swapping Their Sneakers and Boots for Approach Shoes
These 20 TV Shows Are Totally Worth Your Time
Physicists Stretch, Blur, and Reverse Time’s Arrow in Wild Quantum Engine
New Memoir Chronicles the Wild Saga of a Jeweled Egg That Cost Its Maker Everything
Here’s how to recycle those old laptops, iPhones and earbuds lying around
The Excitement of Friendship
Green insect turns a puzzling shade of hot pink
The Beatles’ Favorite Beatles Songs
Why a little delusion is good for you
This Artist Designs Incredible Tables That Look Like Animals Submerged in Water

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 887 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 887 – April 9

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