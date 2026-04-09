The Shirk Report – Volume 887 – April 9

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Top secret hack

– These nuns can jump

– Just finished a little hobbit house

– Cracking open an amethyst geode

– A trip to Disney can have that effect

– True chick magnet

– Twin towers of the Florida Keys

– How the guitars really broke

– Do you wanna build a snowman?

– Bad combo

– Hill of crosses

– Tuck jump from a log

– Here kitty, kitty!

– Grandma’s bronze false teeth

– Pencil art

– Cockpit of the Shanghai Maglev, the fastest operational train in the world

– When your RC truck looks more real than your actual car

– Love in Budapest

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Why Stylish Guys Are Swapping Their Sneakers and Boots for Approach Shoes

– These 20 TV Shows Are Totally Worth Your Time

– Physicists Stretch, Blur, and Reverse Time’s Arrow in Wild Quantum Engine

– New Memoir Chronicles the Wild Saga of a Jeweled Egg That Cost Its Maker Everything

– Here’s how to recycle those old laptops, iPhones and earbuds lying around

– The Excitement of Friendship

– Green insect turns a puzzling shade of hot pink

– The Beatles’ Favorite Beatles Songs

– Why a little delusion is good for you

– This Artist Designs Incredible Tables That Look Like Animals Submerged in Water

5 VIDEOS