April 16, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 888 – April 16

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 888 – April 16

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Inspiring bird house
CNC router machine for wood carving
Detroit-style Big Mac pizza
POV you’re an expert skier
Glowing ice sculpture
The Theodore Roosevelt of cats
Hello, Spring!
When the sky puts on a show
Seems the neighbor is prepping for a Mad Max scenario
DIY 3D-printed koozie inspired by the octopus
Noods
Unexpected park camouflage
That first-drops-of-rain smell
Waiting for a train in long exposure
Most fun in the smallest car
Raw treasure
It’s not what you paint but how you paint
Gargoyle
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Meet the Man Making Music With His Brain Implant
Dynamic pricing is going to drive us crazy
10 Pairs of Shoes You Couldn’t Help But Notice on Screen
Scientists Discover Giant ‘Cavity’ Beyond Earth That Isn’t Supposed to Exist
The Surprisingly Wholesome Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Misunderstood Name
Is it safe to eat cold leftovers?
Why some American accents have endured — while others have faded away
‘Lightning-in-a-Box’ Concept Could Shrink a Thunderstorm to the Size of Your Thumb
Woman Gives Birth to Twins While Giving Her Husband Directions to the Hospital
How To Tell If Your Standards Are, In Fact, Too High

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 888 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 888 – April 16

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