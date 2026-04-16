The Shirk Report – Volume 888 – April 16

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Inspiring bird house

– CNC router machine for wood carving

– Detroit-style Big Mac pizza

– POV you’re an expert skier

– Glowing ice sculpture

– The Theodore Roosevelt of cats

– Hello, Spring!

– When the sky puts on a show

– Seems the neighbor is prepping for a Mad Max scenario

– DIY 3D-printed koozie inspired by the octopus

– Noods

– Unexpected park camouflage

– That first-drops-of-rain smell

– Waiting for a train in long exposure

– Most fun in the smallest car

– Raw treasure

– It’s not what you paint but how you paint

– Gargoyle

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Meet the Man Making Music With His Brain Implant

– Dynamic pricing is going to drive us crazy

– 10 Pairs of Shoes You Couldn’t Help But Notice on Screen

– Scientists Discover Giant ‘Cavity’ Beyond Earth That Isn’t Supposed to Exist

– The Surprisingly Wholesome Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Misunderstood Name

– Is it safe to eat cold leftovers?

– Why some American accents have endured — while others have faded away

– ‘Lightning-in-a-Box’ Concept Could Shrink a Thunderstorm to the Size of Your Thumb

– Woman Gives Birth to Twins While Giving Her Husband Directions to the Hospital

– How To Tell If Your Standards Are, In Fact, Too High

5 VIDEOS