The Shirk Report – Volume 888 – April 16
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Inspiring bird house
– CNC router machine for wood carving
– Detroit-style Big Mac pizza
– POV you’re an expert skier
– Glowing ice sculpture
– The Theodore Roosevelt of cats
– Hello, Spring!
– When the sky puts on a show
– Seems the neighbor is prepping for a Mad Max scenario
– DIY 3D-printed koozie inspired by the octopus
– Noods
– Unexpected park camouflage
– That first-drops-of-rain smell
– Waiting for a train in long exposure
– Most fun in the smallest car
– Raw treasure
– It’s not what you paint but how you paint
– Gargoyle
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Meet the Man Making Music With His Brain Implant
– Dynamic pricing is going to drive us crazy
– 10 Pairs of Shoes You Couldn’t Help But Notice on Screen
– Scientists Discover Giant ‘Cavity’ Beyond Earth That Isn’t Supposed to Exist
– The Surprisingly Wholesome Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Misunderstood Name
– Is it safe to eat cold leftovers?
– Why some American accents have endured — while others have faded away
– ‘Lightning-in-a-Box’ Concept Could Shrink a Thunderstorm to the Size of Your Thumb
– Woman Gives Birth to Twins While Giving Her Husband Directions to the Hospital
– How To Tell If Your Standards Are, In Fact, Too High
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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