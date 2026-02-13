‘This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted.’ – A Shopper Bought A Platter For $4 At A Thrift Store And It Turned Out To Be More Than 170-Years-Old

You never know what you’re gonna find when you go picking through items at a thrift store…

And this woman hit the jackpot!

Her name is Ali and she showed TikTok viewers the sweet score she landed at a Goodwill store in South Carolina.

Ali showed off her platter and wrote in the video’s caption, “Talk about antique! This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted. This platter was made between 1846-1851. Obsessed.”

Ali showed viewers screenshots of a Google search about the platter.

It was made in the U.K. by a man named John Goodwin, likely between 1846 and 1851.

Wow!

Check out the video.

She scored big time!

