February 13, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted.’ – A Shopper Bought A Platter For $4 At A Thrift Store And It Turned Out To Be More Than 170-Years-Old

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a platter

TikTok/@knipfing.thrifting

You never know what you’re gonna find when you go picking through items at a thrift store…

And this woman hit the jackpot!

Her name is Ali and she showed TikTok viewers the sweet score she landed at a Goodwill store in South Carolina.

woman holding a platter

TikTok/@knipfing.thrifting

Ali showed off her platter and wrote in the video’s caption, “Talk about antique! This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted. This platter was made between 1846-1851. Obsessed.”

the back of a platter

TikTok/@knipfing.thrifting

Ali showed viewers screenshots of a Google search about the platter.

It was made in the U.K. by a man named John Goodwin, likely between 1846 and 1851.

Wow!

woman holding a platter

TikTok/@knipfing.thrifting

Check out the video.

@knipfing.thrifting

Talk about antique!! This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted. This platter was made between 1846-1851 😳. Obsessed. #thrift #goodwill #antique #thrifting #thriftfinds

♬ Heaven Can Wait – Dean Martin

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on video.

This person was surprised.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.16.09 AM This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted. A Shopper Bought A Platter For $4 At A Thrift Store And It Turned Out To Be More Than 170 Years Old

Another individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.16.18 AM This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted. A Shopper Bought A Platter For $4 At A Thrift Store And It Turned Out To Be More Than 170 Years Old

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.16.53 AM This might be one of the oldest things I’ve ever thrifted. A Shopper Bought A Platter For $4 At A Thrift Store And It Turned Out To Be More Than 170 Years Old

She scored big time!

