Woman Moves Into Her Mom’s Old House, But When She Finds Out Her Mom Didn’t Pay The HOA Fees, She’s Forced To Sell The House

Imagine moving into your childhood home with your own family. If you moved in rent free as the new owner, that would probably sound like an amazing deal, but there’s one catch that makes it not such a good deal. It’s part of an HOA.

In this story, one woman finds herself in this situation, and everything was great until the HOA knocked on the door claiming her mom failing to pay HOA fees for years. Keep reading for all the drama including court battles and family fights.

AITAH for not giving my family a $1 for selling the family home Years ago, my grandparents helped my mother get a house for stability. As we grew up, we moved out, leaving the house vacant due to my mother’s husband’s disinterest. In 2016, I asked for the house, but my mother refused, citing issues with my children’s father. Then in 2021, she agreed, and I moved in with my kids, renovating the house paying dues using my own money.

Apparently, her mom owed the HOA a lot of money.

In 2022, a stranger came looking for my mother and sister, hinting at a potential legal issue. I discovered the HOA wanted to sue them for unpaid fees. My mother agreed to pay in 2017 but stopped, selling the house to my sister in 2019, who also didn’t pay. Then my sister gave it back to my mom and then back to me. I paid my fees after moving in, but the debt had accumulated from their non payment.

Things got really bad really fast.

At a court hearing, the judge ruled in favor of the HOA, leading to foreclosure. I tried getting loans but failed. My mother refused to help. During a visit, her husband demanded I not sell the house, fearing legal consequences.

Her family seems to think she owes them money.

I told him to either pay the debt or I sell the home. I sold the house, received $30k after all fees were paid, and looked for me a new place. My family doubted the sale, and my sister was angry at not receiving a share. My mother demanded $11k for paying off the mortgage back in 2015.

But her lawyer thinks her family might owe her money.

Lawyers advised I could counter-sue for the entire $56k debt. My family’s resentment grew. Presently, I find myself embroiled in conflicts with my family, questioning whether I am at fault for the prevailing circumstances.

This is such a sad situation. I had no idea the HOA could cause your house to go into foreclosure due to unpaid HOA fees. Wow! This is another great reason not to buy a house that’s part of an HOA.

