Woman’s Boyfriend Works For His Uncle, But His Uncle Refuses To Pay Him For Working Overtime

Imagine working for family. If your family expected you to work overtime for free, would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he has been working overtime for free for quite awhile. Now, he’s sick of it and wants to get paid.

Let’s see how his boss responds when he asks about overtime.

So there is no such thing as overtime, great god to know! So, a bit of back story, my BF’s boss is a bit of a jerk, but unfortunately, he’s also his uncle. My bf works in I.T. He handles a lot of complaints regarding servers and general IT stuff. For the past three years he has worked overtime for free. (It’s difficult to say no to family). He answers his personal phone and has to drive long distances to fix problems clients are having, sometimes at 10 at night.

Her boyfriend wants to get paid for working overtime.

Recently, we’ve been trying to save money to make a life together. So my bf decided to ask the boss to finally get paid for all the overtime hours he will be working from now on. The boss is livid. He states that he will not pay my bf overtime money and he shouldn’t ask again and that he should be grateful for his job. He concludes by saying that there is NO SUCH THING AS OVERTIME IN THIS BUSINESS!! Can you see where the malicious compliance comes in yet? 😉

She’s really proud of how her boyfriend handled the situation.

So my bf now does not answer any calls after 5 or before 8. The boss now has to take all those calls and drive the ridiculous distances himself. BF gets called in and is asked why he isn’t picking up his phone because the clients are getting really upset at him. Bf’s answer “I’m sorry, but you said…. there is no such thing as overtime”. I’ve never been more proud!!

If he’s not going to get paid for working overtime, he’s doing the right thing by refusing to work overtime.

