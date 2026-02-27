Woman’s Coworker Is Resisting A Change In The Curriculum, So She’s Thinking About Telling Her To Talk To A Supervisor

Imagine working with someone who doesn’t like change, but the way you do things at work recently changed. Would you let them cling to the old ways of doing things, or would you insist that they adapt to the new way of doing things?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do. Her coworker has been through a lot, but she doesn’t think it’s fair to anyone if the coworker is stuck in the past.

WIBTA if I told my coworker if she had an issue with what another coworker and I do, she should take it up with our supervisor? I (29F) work with who we will call Sue. We work with another coworker within our team, and we work with children. Sue doesn’t like change and verbalizes it everywhere she can. She often says it’s a waste of time, etc. She has been known to throw a bit of a fit when something is being done that she doesn’t like. Because of this, not many people like working with her.

She's anti change even when it's good for the children.

We recently changed from one curriculum to another where the children have more choice. The way we were doing things is semi-old school. This curriculum is more up to date and science based. They have more choice this way. Two children from her old group (we are no longer separating into set small groups) wanted to sit with me for small group time. She said “(Children) come sit at my table.” I told her “With our new curriculum they can sit here.” She stated, “Well I like having my small group and want them here.”

She knows Sue has had a tough time recently.

I wish I would’ve said something else but I really wasn’t in the mood for arguing AND I don’t want to make a scene in front of the children since I know she will be the one who escalates it whether I engage after what I say or not. What I struggle with is that this woman lost her husband, father, and father in law all in the span of 6 months about a year ago, so I understand why she is clinging to this. However, she was like this before as well. So today we are going to allow them to sit where they want. WIBTA if she did this again, but instead I said, “This is how the new curriculum works. If you don’t like it then you could find a time to talk with our supervisor”

I feel bad for Sue having lost so many people close to her recently. That has to be really hard to deal with. However, that doesn't mean she can force the children to follow rules that are no longer rules.

Just because she has experienced loss doesn’t mean she gets to do whatever she wants.