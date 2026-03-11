A Woman’s Sister Wouldn’t Do Her A Favor Because She Didn’t Feel Like It, So She Told Her She Won’t Be Helping Her Out Anymore

You can only help out someone so much until the lack of reciprocation gets so tired that you decide that you just can’t do it anymore.

And it can be even more frustrating when it’s one of your family members.

AITA for telling my sister you are selfish and canceling her engagement dinner at my place? “I have a younger sibling and it seems like I am always helping her. In college I would help her with essays. I would listen to her problems, if she got stuck somewhere I would go and pick her up . She is 24 now and it is got pretty clear that she doesn’t reciprocate helping out. Or does any favors for family My brother and I have both noticed it. I had a conversation with her about it and she said she would do better.

Recently she asked if I could use my house to her engagement dinner and I agreed. It was a big favor in my opinion and I have been helping plan it. My sister lives very close to my kids daycare. I left work and on the way home there was a huge crash on the highway. I wasn’t moving at all ( it took me 4 hours to get to home ). My husband was also stuck in it. The daycare called asking where I was and I told them I am trying to get there. They bill an extra 100 ever 30 mins you are late. I called my sister and asked her to pick up the kids and just hold on to them for a few hours until I can grab them.

She told me no and that she wanted to relax tonight. I told her I really need her to do this favor because I was stuck and it didn’t seem like I would be moving anytime soon. I told her I will Venmo her the money for the daycare but to please pick them up. She told me no again and hung up. I ended up calling my MIL, who is an hour away and she was able to pick the kids up and say at our place until we got back around 9. I was in traffic for 4 hours. I have been mad since that happened last Thursday. I have helped her over and over again and she could do me a simple favor when she is literally 10 mins away from the daycare because she wanted to relax…

I talked it over and my husband and I both agreed we were done helping her. I sent her a text that said, family is suppose to help each other and it has became clear that she only ever wants help and is not willing to help. I told her I will not being hosting her engagement party and will not do her any favors anymore. She called and we got into a huge argument where I called her selfish and she called me petty. I want an outsider’s opinion because I am upset about this whole thing.”

This absolutely sounds like a one-way relationship.

