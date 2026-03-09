An Adopted Woman Found Out She Wasn’t Getting Any Inheritance Money From Her Parents, And Now Things In Her Family Are Tense

Adopted children are just as much a part of a family as biological kids, right?

AITA for asking about my share of inheritance? “I (32, F) am the eldest child in a family of eight (dad, mom, 2 brothers (17, 25) and 3 sisters (29, 27, 15). Our parents told me I was adopted when I was 10. All my siblings knew I was adopted, but I was never treated any differently and I had never felt like I wasn’t a part of the family. Some years ago, grandma (mom’s mom) passed away in her sleep very suddenly without a will. As a result, mom had a lot of trouble with her siblings when it comes to splitting assets. It took three years for everything to settle down, after which mom told us she would be drawing up a will to prevent the same thing from happening. Mom came home from the lawyer beaming, saying everything’s settled. We were like “okay, great!”, but in her excitement she started telling us who’s getting what.

My 29-yo sis told her she doesn’t have to tell because it’s awkward, but mom says she doesn’t want any surprises and want us to know in no uncertain terms as to what we are getting so we don’t fight and contest the will because it’s final. After she finished rattling off the list, my siblings and I realized that I had been left out of it so my 25-yo brother asked what I’m getting. Mom stopped smiling and asked me if that’s what I had asked my brother to say. I said no I didn’t, but I too am wondering why I hasn’t been mentioned.

I don’t know what happened but something seemed to snap in her after I said that. She told me I shouldn’t be greedy and should be grateful that she raised me because who knows where I could be and what I’m doing otherwise. I was hurt and told her that it wasn’t really about the money but leaving me out of her will was clearly hurtful, and if she had really seen me as her child she wouldn’t have left me out and said all those awful things. Mom reiterated that the will’s final, then excused herself. I left shortly after, but my 15-yo sister told me that mom didn’t come out of her room until the next day. I tried to resume things as it were, but her speech and text messages to me had become short and curt and she no longer calls (we used to call each other regularly).

Dad told me I shouldn’t have been rude and disrespectful to mom, that I broke her heart and should apologize. I told him what happened and he said her money her decision, and that I shouldn’t have challenged her. I didn’t want to argue so I said nothing. My siblings have been trying to talk to mom and dad about this, but it seems to only make them unhappier. Dad accused me of turning my siblings against them. I haven’t visited my parents since the incident with my mom (about 3 weeks ago, and we adult kids usually visit every week if nothing comes up). AITA for asking about my share of inheritance, which basically challenges my mom’s right to her money and assets and for causing this conflict?”

She’s feeling pretty left out because of how her parents are treating her.

