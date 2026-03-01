Cell Phone Store Employee Explains To Customer That She Can’t Activate Phones After 5:30pm, But He Insists That Means She Doesn’t Sell Anything

Imagine going to a store that sells cell phones. If you were told that the store couldn’t activate phones after a certain time of day, would you come back the next day, or would you accuse them of not being a store?

I, apparently, do not actually work at a store So at the cellphone store that I work at we have a policy of not selling phones and doing plan hookups after 5:30. We say its because our help line closes then and if there’s a problem with the transaction no one can fix it, but really its because we don’t want to be stuck there after we close at 6 and the owners don’t want to pay us overtime. Now don’t get me wrong, If its only 5:31 and you have a fairly simple request I’d be happy to help, but the gentleman in this story came in at 5:50 to look at phones, a time when my till is closed down and I’m cleaning and taking out garbage for the regular electronics side of the store.

“Do you sell phones?” He asked, not like the 50 or so displayed ones didnt give it away. “Yes sir, though I should let you know we cant do activations after 5:30, but we can go over your options and discuss phones now and we’d be happy to help you tomorrow when we open at 9:30”. This is the standard line when someone comes in late. “So you don’t sell phones?” “We do sir I just cant right now”.

“So you don’t”. And he walks out of my section into the rest of the store. I’m thinking “ok, that was weird” and continue cleaning. Now my cell counter is at the back of this particular store, in its own little closed off section, and you have to pass the main stores counter to get out. “This is a store right?” I hear the guy say, and poke my head out from my section to see he is talking to my coworker at the front counter.

“This is a business, you sell things right?” “Well yes si-” “Obviously not” My coworker catches on pretty quick. “You mean cause cell’s was closed? Sorry for the inconvenience but its store polic-“.

“You’re not a store”. he says again. “You dont sell anything”. Then he starts to leave, ignoring everything my coworker is saying to try and smooth over the situation and keeps repeating “You’re not a store, this isnt a store”. Me and coworker just stare at each other like what the heck man.

That customer clearly wasn’t listening to what they were saying. They do sell things. They just don’t activate phones after 5:30.

