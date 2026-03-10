Customer Service Agent Knew A Caller Would Be Difficult From The Beginning, And Solving Her Problem Didn’t Help In The Slightest

If you work in customer service, you will know that some customers can be the best part of your day.

Others? Well, others can be infuriating, to say the least.

When the agent in this story picked up a customer call, they knew from the first moment that it was going to be a difficult one.

This was despite the fact that the issue to woman called with was quick and simple to solve.

Read on to find out what happened.

Eleven minutes explaining to a customer that they don’t see their reservation attached to their account because… they didn’t add their account number when making their booking As a call center employee, some calls annoy me the most because they should literally be a minute or two tops. The customer explains their issue (I know I have a car/hotel reservation why don’t I see it when I log into my account) and I give a reasonable and simple to understand explanation (oh, its just because the account wasn’t added at the time that the booking was created). A reasonable and logical person would say “Oh! Of course! lol. Ok, can I add it now?” and I would say “Of course!” or “No worries I already added it based on your account information from your phone number! You are all set!” But that never happens. Like ever.

Let’s see why customers are so reluctant to be reasonable.

Instead, they want a deeper explanation, as if what I said wasn’t already easy enough to understand and now my empathy is on empty. You just rearrange what you said so they feel like you said something new and they don’t get it. You say what you said before, but slower, you ask them to repeat back what they are hearing to see if you both understand each other… you try it all and then they have the audacity to give you snark.

Read on to find out what particular call has got on this employee’s nerves.

So this lady calls with the same story, about to lose it because she doesn’t see her reservation. Oftentimes these people have accounts, but they choose to book through vacation packages, travel agents, or third party sites. Sometimes a friend or family member is in charge of making the reservations and they don’t follow up with that person to add their membership number. This means that the trip gets booked under their name but there’s no “upcoming reservation” when they log in, because the number wasn’t added. I explained this to the lady, and she went on this diatribe about how “that doesn’t make any sense.”

Read on to find out why the customer wasn’t understanding.

I assume in her mind that her account number would somehow attach itself to her bookings, even if she doesn’t add it – all in some convoluted way I can’t rationalise right now. So we couldn’t move past the why it happened part, as if its something unreasonable about what happened. If I made an account somewhere and didn’t add my phone number when I registered, I wouldn’t expect the agent to find my account with my phone number when I call in sox months with some issue – it seems like common sense. At this point I wanted her gone, so I’d already added the number and said if she would kindly refresh her app as I asked, she would see that it had been added and now she was good to go. I explained, “sorry, it just has to be keyed in upon the time its booked, but I can add it after the fact and you’ll see it when you login.”

But her response was not what the employee expected.

She just laughed and said, “whatever.” Then she wanted me to hold on the line while she made sure it showed in the account, but she was struggling to logout and log back in for god knows why, so I listen to her frustrate herself and she hits me with the good ol “this is ridiculous.” I pretended that I didn’t hear her. Now she cant log back in and gets transferred to technical support with light speed! People like her are really awful in my book because it feels like they are insistent on being upset about something that can be explained and resolved rather quickly – and on top of that it user error, so who are you really mad at here? It’s not even something I have to give a blameless apology for: you did it. You literally created this problem for yourself. Hope she got someone outsourced and she really had a meltdown.

This employee might seem a little jaded but in many ways they are right.

If you call somewhere for help with your account, why not let them help you, instead of standing in their way?

Perhaps actually listen?

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

What did this woman think she was going to achieve with her attitude?

The customer service employee did their best and solved her problem – but she still had an issue?

Why are people like this?

