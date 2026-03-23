Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2-Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A “Busy Season”

Time off requests at work should be respected.

But in this story, an employee who tried to request 2 days off three weeks in advance got denied.

He was told that taking a leave during a “busy season” might send the wrong message.

Now, he misses his previous job.

Let’s take a closer look!

“Unlimited pto” is actually just zero pto if you have a bad manager I tried to request a Thursday/Friday off three weeks in advance. I got pulled into a meeting. They told me that while we technically have unlimited time off, taking days right now would “send the wrong message.” Because we are in a busy season.

This employee misses his old job, where he got 15 days of accrued leave.

We have been in a “busy season” for 14 months straight. I honestly miss my old job where I just had 15 days of accrued leave. At least then, they were legally mine, and I didn’t have to beg for permission to use them.

He thinks unlimited PTO is a scam.

This whole system is a scam to avoid paying out accrued time when people quit. Unlimited PTO is a scam. Give me my 15 earned days back so you legally have to pay me for them when I quit.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Yes, indeed.

Here’s a good analogy…

This person shares some advice.

Say it louder, says this person.

Unlimited PTO sounds great until you actually try to take a day off.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.