March 23, 2026 at 1:20 pm

Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2-Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A “Busy Season”

by Heide Lazaro

employees in a meeting in an office

Freepik/Reddit

Time off requests at work should be respected.

But in this story, an employee who tried to request 2 days off three weeks in advance got denied.

He was told that taking a leave during a “busy season” might send the wrong message.

Now, he misses his previous job.

Let’s take a closer look!

“Unlimited pto” is actually just zero pto if you have a bad manager

I tried to request a Thursday/Friday off three weeks in advance.

I got pulled into a meeting.

They told me that while we technically have unlimited time off, taking days right now would “send the wrong message.” Because we are in a busy season.

This employee misses his old job, where he got 15 days of accrued leave.

We have been in a “busy season” for 14 months straight.

I honestly miss my old job where I just had 15 days of accrued leave.

At least then, they were legally mine, and I didn’t have to beg for permission to use them.

He thinks unlimited PTO is a scam.

This whole system is a scam to avoid paying out accrued time when people quit.

Unlimited PTO is a scam.

Give me my 15 earned days back so you legally have to pay me for them when I quit.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 17 at 12.55.00 AM Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2 Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A Busy Season

Yes, indeed.

Screenshot 2026 02 17 at 12.55.34 AM Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2 Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A Busy Season

Here’s a good analogy…

Screenshot 2026 02 17 at 12.55.48 AM Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2 Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A Busy Season

This person shares some advice.

Screenshot 2026 02 17 at 12.57.30 AM Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2 Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A Busy Season

Say it louder, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 02 17 at 12.57.48 AM Employee Gets Unlimited PTO In His New Job, But His Request For A 2 Day Leave Three Weeks In Advance Got Denied During A Busy Season

Unlimited PTO sounds great until you actually try to take a day off.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

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