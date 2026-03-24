Employee Reported Ongoing Issues With A Toxic Coworker, But Leadership Always Refused To Act, So When He Tried To Find A New Job, His Manager Made Him Feel Guilty For Abandoning Them

Sometimes a workplace says it values you while quietly refusing to prove it.

One part-time manager had worked their way up the ladder, only to deal with constant conflict from a toxic coworker and empty promises from leadership.

So when another job opportunity appeared, his co-manager practically begged him to stay.

Suddenly, the decision over whether to stay loyal got a lot more complicated.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for looking for a new job? So, around 2 years ago, I (23M) started at my store and worked my way up to a manager. I got my promotion about 5 months ago.

He further explains the hierarchy.

We have a general manager, 2 full-time managers, and 2 part-time managers. I’m one of the part-time managers and therefore am at the bottom of the totem pole. Our GM, Morgan (30s F), is great in every way except for one.

One particular manager causes everyone a real headache.

She can’t handle Carrie, one of the full-time managers. Carrie was on extended leave and only came back about 10 months ago. Since she came back she has been targeting me. In November we had an incident that should have gotten her fired. Key word SHOULD. Unfortunately, at that time she injured herself.

This turned into just the leverage Carrie needed to buy herself another way.

The sympathy she earned kept her around. Long story short, the situation hasn’t improved. After a couple more incidents recently, I have started applying to new jobs.

So he decides to give his colleagues a heads up.

I had a couple interviews, and when I saw things getting more serious with one of the jobs I told Diana, the other full-time manager. I did that yesterday.

But Diana didn’t want him to leave.

For the rest of the day, she tried to convince me not to leave, telling me I had a future with them and we can solve the issues with Carrie. I told her I didn’t see that happening.

He doesn’t feel like they’ve taken the situation with Carrie seriously.

Morgan has not solved or even bettered the situation after 4 separate conversations. Today, Morgan sat with me and talked. She said she’s been trying and she didn’t mean to make me feel the way she has when I’ve gone to her. She told me her solution was to have a sit-down talk with her, Carrie, and myself.

But he didn’t like this idea at all, plus there were other reasons why he wanted another job.

I said I didn’t feel comfortable with it. Morgan said it’s the only solution she sees possibly working and to think about it. I’m also leaving because I need full-time and benefits.

Of course, Diana had a “solution” for this too.

Diana’s solution was to get on government insurance and food stamps instead of leaving. She and I have always been really close. We’ve known each other for years and she got me the job. She keeps telling me I have a future here and that every workplace has a Carrie.

Now he’s second-guessing himself about leaving.

I’m feeling so guilty because I know leaving will put the team in a bad spot, but their actions don’t match their words. They say they’ll do anything to keep me, but won’t make me full-time even though I’m only 1–2 hours away a week. Every time they talk to me it’s about being heartbroken that I’m leaving and how I have a bright future and how great the company treats me. So AITA for leaving my current job and leaving them to struggle?

It’s not easy to leave when you’re being begged to stay.

What did Reddit think?

Good workplaces don’t just let bad employees do whatever they want.

It seems like Diana doesn’t really understand what’s best for him.

This user agrees that this workplace doesn’t seem interested in fixing its problems.

It’s easy to look back with rose-colored lenses, but that wasn’t actually the reality of what happened.

If this job refuses to respect him, he needs to find another that will, even if it ruffles some feathers.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.