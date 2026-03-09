Employee Took A Support Call From A Customer Complaining About Dead Router, But He Was Shocked To Hear What She Thought “The Internet” Was

People’s unusual knowledge of stuff can sometimes be hilarious.

In this story, an employee received a call from a furious woman.

Turns out her internet box stopped working after a power outage.

He tried to help her troubleshoot the problem, but what she asked next caught him completely off guard.

Check out the full details below…

The customer insisted the internet was a physical object. I had a customer call in. She was furious that her “internet box,” the router, was not working after a power outage. After 20 minutes of troubleshooting, she suddenly went dead silent.

This man couldn’t believe what the customer said.

Then she asked, in all seriousness; “Wait. When the power goes out, does the internet spill?” She genuinely thought the internet was a liquid stored inside the router. She thought it could leak out if it got tipped over. I had to put her on mute for a solid minute.

