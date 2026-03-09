Employee Tried To Help A Coworker Who Complained About “Infinite Spaces” On Her Word Document, So He Went To Her Desk And Immediately Saw The Problem

Some tech issues in the office are very easy to fix.

The following story involves a tech-savvy employee whose coworker wanted his help.

Apparently, his coworker couldn’t type in MS Word because it kept making “infinite spaces” between letters.

So, he walked over to her desk and immediately noticed what the problem was.

Let’s take a closer look!

Proof that space is infinite I’m not an IT expert. I just happen to be one of the few in our office who knows his way around the computer. So I often get asked for help. Usually, it’s just, “My MSWord doesn’t work,” or something. But this one really stuck with me.

This man received a cry for help from his co-worker.

Co-worker: Help me. I have to complete this document in 20 minutes. But I can’t type anything. Me: What is it? Co-worker: Whenever I hit a button, Word just starts putting infinite spaces between letters. Me: Huh?!

He looked at her computer and instantly knew what was wrong.

I went up to her computer, and noticed at once that something was off. I looked her dead in the eye. Without breaking eye contact, I moved her phone away from the space button on her keyboard. She asked me never to speak of it again. Ten minutes later, the whole office knew about it, of course.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person had a similar experience.

This is the mark of true IT, says this one.

Here’s a related story.

Finally, it’s common to a lot of people.

Turns out the biggest tech issue is just a phone placed in the wrong space.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.