Friend’s Girlfriend Applies to His Company, Doesn’t Get the Job, And Now the Friendship Is Falling Apart Over One Email

When his company opened a new position, he made a point of staying out of the hiring process to avoid favoritism, even when one of the applicants turned out to be his friend’s girlfriend.

His sister handled the interview and ultimately hired someone else.

But what seemed like a professional decision quickly turned into a personal problem. Read on for the story.

AITA for not telling my friend’s partner that she didn’t get the job at my company So I’ve taken over the family business along with my sister. Recently a friend of mine, who I always considered a very good friend, started just distancing himself. Yesterday I found out what it was. A few months ago we opened a position in our company and one of the resumes was [friend’s] gf (she did not know when she applied that it was my company). In order to keep it professional, I wasn’t involved in the process. My sister did the interview. It was actually kind of awkward because as she was leaving the building, I was walking in but I pretended I didn’t see her because she faltered in her step, clearly recognizing me and said hello and I just said hello back and kept going like I didn’t recognize her which could’ve been genuine since I have not been in a lot of gatherings with her honestly.

Can we say awkward?

Anyway we ended up going with another person for the job. Apparently friend’s gf sent an email asking for any updates a few weeks after the interview but we never responded to her. My sister deals with the e-mails usually. My friend is mad at me and said he is greatly disappointed in my handling of the situation. That he was fine with her not being picked but that me not even bothering to send an e-mail and tell her she didn’t get the job is unaceptable in his opinion, considering we are such good friends.

Oh dear.

I told him I was just keeping it professional and unbiased. He said it’s totally fine that she wasn’t picked, it was about the fact I didn’t bother to send the feedback and that I pretended to not know her when she was just saying “hi”. He is one of those people that when he is done with you, he is done, he doesn’t want to fight but he clearly doesn’t want to associate much with me anymore. I think he’s just salty on behalf of his gf but I need opinions on this. AITA?

>Redditors had plenty to say about whether staying “professional” crossed the line into being dismissive.

Most people called OP the AH.

This person called him classless.

And this person says he has no integrity.

Skipping favoritism is professional, but skipping a basic rejection email might just cost him a friendship.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.