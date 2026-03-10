Front Desk Attendant Clocked One Guest’s Bad Attitude The Moment He Walked In, But Even They Couldn’t Predict Quite How Audacious His Demands Would Be

Working customer service is never easy.

No day is ever the same, and you can never be sure when things are going to get very unpredictable, very quickly.

But the front desk attendant in this story got a bad feeling about one hotel guest from the moment he checked in.

And unfortunately, their predictions were right.

How dare you tell me no three times!?! This past Friday night, I was working my audit shift. It’s the first night of my work week, and I was hoping to have a smooth night to ease back into my week – after all, it’s usually slow this time of year. I wasn’t that lucky. I had a guest come in that night whose entitlement was almost unparalleled and resulted in a complaint to corporate that didn’t go as he planned. It started from the moment he checked in. Before even telling me his name, he began by telling me that he was a super shiny elite member. I thank him for his loyalty and start the check-in process. When I looked up his reservation I noticed he was staying on points, and when I confirmed that, he immediately asked to be upgraded from the standard room that a points stay gets you.

And as much as that annoys me, I understand that it’s corporate policy to give them an upgrade if we have it available. However, he decides to throw a wrench in the system. Instead of the upgrade to a one-bedroom suite, which I have plenty of, he wants to upgraded up to one of our two-bedroom suites. Like I said, the upgrade is supposed to be to the one-bedroom suite, but there are times when my hotel might grant an upgrade to the two-bedroom. Typically, it only happens when we get a manager’s approval and – this is the most important part – we’re slow enough that those rooms aren’t needed. However, on this night, not only are those rooms needed, they’ve already been checked into. And I inform him of that.

Like clockwork, the entitled ******* within him comes out. He tells me not to tell him that, and to give him a two-bedroom suite. I repeat that those are unavailable since they’re already rented. He proceeds to remind me of his member level and I remind him that his level won’t change my inventory. He grabs the keys from my hand and storms off. I figure I’ll only need to see him for a few seconds when he crosses the lobby when he gets back. And that does happens, except he’s apparently made a trip to the grocery store and brought a lady friend with him. Thirty minutes later, he’s calling down asking for one of our waffle makers to be brought from the kitchen to his room. I refuse the request and he gets angry, demanding to know why.

I let him know that the kitchen equipment is not to leave the kitchen or dining area, and that guests aren’t allowed to use the hotel’s equipment in their rooms as it’s a safety concern. He doesn’t want to hear that and once again throws his membership level at me and says that I don’t want to be messing with him. He says he bought waffle batter and wants to make waffles. I again refuse the request and he throws another tantrum before he hangs up. I thought I was done with him for the night. Boy was I wrong.

He walks up to the desk about an hour later with his friend, and they’re dressed for a swim. Keep in mind, at this point in time it’s about four in the morning. Now he’s asking that I open the pool. I, once again, tell him no, and before he can ask, tell him that it’s well past the time when the pool closed… and it’s November and like 55 degrees outside. He grows a weird shade of blotchy red and starts yelling that I have the worst customer service skills he’s ever seen. That all I’ve done is tell him no when he’s a super shiny elite member and he’s always supposed to be told yes. He then gets on the phone and begins calling the membership line. After screaming at them with his version of what’s been going on, and demanding that I be ordered to give in to his requests, the desk phone starts ringing.

The patronizing woman from the membership line wants to know why such a high level member is being given such a difficult stay. I relay to her what’s really been happening and tell her that I’ve been logging everything that’s been happening and will be relaying it to the manager. She gets a tone of voice that says she knows she’s been lied to and been manipulated into trying to bully a hotel into breaking rules for a guest. She apologizes and gets back on with the guest. He then starts screaming that it doesn’t matter what our rules are, he should be allowed to do what he wants. He throws me the finger and storms off, still yelling at the membership line rep, and leaving his companion behind, who starts running after him. After reading my email, and seeing the security footage of the guest’s obscene gesture, the manager promptly added this member to our do not rent list. I smiled when I found that out because I realized, the guest actually got the treatment he deserved in the end.

It’s great that this story had a positive ending for the desk attendant at least – but they shouldn’t have been put in this position to begin with.

Some people are just too entitled – what on earth caused the guest to believe he deserved to be waited on like this is remarkable.

Thankfully the membership line employee put him to rights.

This person was pleased he got what was coming to him.

While others hoped the woman put him on her ‘do not date’ list.

Meanwhile, this person couldn’t believe his audacity.

The way this man treated the hotel employee was disgusting.

No one has any right to behave this way, regardless of status – he is appalling.

Finally, he got what he deserved.

