High Performing Employee Refused A Lowball Promotion, So HR Cut His Overtime And Watched Company Costs Jump By $20,000 A Month

Nothing exposes corporate priorities faster than a pay cut disguised as a “promotion.”

So when one indispensable supply employee refused a below-median raise for work he was already doing, HR tried to squeeze him even further by cutting overtime and banking on his pride.

Before long, the only thing left to do was the bare minimum.

Keep reading for the full story.

Take away my OT? Ok! I was offered a crap salary and a promotion to a job I was already doing through increased responsibility by being a good employee with great job performance. I turned it down.

So when he tried to negotiate, this employer played hardball.

I wasn’t allowed to negotiate either, which I still did. Screw that rule. The counteroffer was still far less than the median, which was the lowest I would go, as I did a good job. It doesn’t look good when employees refuse promotions, and nearly every manager in the company knows me. I’m the supply guy, after all.

The company then decided to make things even worse for him.

So they tried taking my OT away. They had to be gunning after my pride in performance and not wanting to be fired. To note, I live a simple life and don’t care for the money.

But he grew concerned about how the company was treating his friends.

But my friends in the company are in similar positions, have families, and need the money. I can get another job easily enough that pays enough for me to live off of. I turned it down because it’s not a lot of money to a big company, and I don’t want to fuel mistreatment of its employees—my friends.

He pleaded once more for his overtime back, but HR refused yet again.

I complied with no more OT, but I told them I needed the OT to do a good job. As a supply guy for a large company, I order millions of dollars of supplies throughout the year. I didn’t have time to negotiate big orders anymore. HR didn’t care, and my director boss didn’t think I’d let my job performance drop.

But boy, were they wrong.

I started doing the bare minimum within my HR-provided copy-and-paste job description and only worked eight-hour days. I sucked. I did the role above my job title to begin with, but they would never acknowledge this, or they’d have to pay me for it.

The budget also started to suffer too.

So now I was spending $20,000+ more a month than I used to. Boss knew, but what could he do? He messed up.

Turns out, this employee is quite valuable.

I’m the only person in the company with knowledge that can only be gained through experience to do the job. I’m also critical to many operations.

The people in charge weren’t exactly competent with the finances.

This is small figures to a large company, and it’s not like my boss and HR would tell people they messed up in handling me. He also spent the personnel budget on hiring his friend to be a director, or so I heard later.

Out of the kindness of his heart, he decided to take his replacement under his wing.

So I stuck around until I had trained a replacement since I didn’t want to leave on a bad note. The great friends I made in the company are the managers I worked with daily for years. So then I left.

But his departure sparked some conversation.

It’d be a bad story if this was all. When I left, a lot of people were curious why. My friends—nearly every manager—weren’t afraid to talk, as my boss wasn’t their boss. Without going into detail, I’m popular in my company for lower-level workers. I’ve saved the day a few times and do all I can to make their jobs easier. Due to other complaints with HR and poor pay, me leaving fueled their discontent further to a noticeable performance level.

Finally, upper leadership started looking into the root of the issue.

This prompted an unofficial investigation by other directors. Our COO was likely the core of the problem. He hired my boss, his friend, and had a say in the HR director’s hiring.

Then came quite a few personnel shakeups.

Other directors soon drove them out, as it’s hard to like a job when your employees and coworkers hate you. The HR director still works there and causes problems, but she no longer has a say in pay levels. A few managers and good employees got raises. There’s still a lack of base pay, though, if you ask me.

He walked away from the lowball, stuck to the rulebook, and let the numbers tell the story.

Sometimes the most expensive mistake a company makes is underpaying the one person holding it together.

