HOA Assumes Homeowner Never Drives His Old Car, So He Drives Through The Mud To Prove That He Moved His Vehicle

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood, and you get a letter accusing you of parking a car on your curb with no proof that you ever drive it. Would you move the car, prove that your drive it, or ignore the letter?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and they decide to prove that they do in fact drive the car.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Mud happens As anyone that lives in a neighborhood with an HOA knows, sometimes they like to nitpick. I had an old Chevy Blazer that I used mostly to get through deep snow, or go camping and play around in the mountains. It sat mostly on the street in front of my house. I didn’t have room to park in the driveway lest I block access to my garage, where I park my daily driver. My “pig” wasn’t pretty, but it ran and was my toy, my workhorse when needed.

The HOA assumed the vehicle hadn’t been moved.

Because it spent most of the time at the curb, one day I get a letter in the mail stating I need to move my “derelict vehicle” or face fines. The letter stated “During our visits (more like patrols) in the neighborhood, we have seen no indication that your vehicle works or has moved in several months.” The week the letter came, we had had significant rain for the area. And with rain comes mud. And boy did I find mud. The pig and I enjoyed an afternoon of sloshing through it. Top to bottom and all sides in between caked in thick, clay, mud. And after we our frolic through the muck and mire, I put him back in his customary place.

It gets even more satisfying!

My lot was on the corner, and uphill from the rest of the street. So, as luck would have it, when we got a little more rain it got washed off and painted the street downhill from me brown. This was wonderful. There was no language in the HOA agreement that said anything about mud coming from vehicles. No, the only thing that could not come from your vehicles without penalty was massive amounts of fluids, or failing parts.

They got their proof it is indeed not derelict. And I got the satisfaction of making a mess on their pretty road. Mud happens.

That was an easy solution to the problem, and the timing of the rain was perfect too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m not sure that this is always true.

This would be really annoying!

Here’s some advice.

It’s only a partial win.

The HOA has no reason to complain now!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.