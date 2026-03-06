Homeowner Was Buried Under Rising Costs And A Toxic HOA Board, So She Cashed Out And Left Her Dream Home Behind

Owning a home is supposed to promise stability, not threaten financial ruin.

So when one hardworking homeowner found herself drowning in soaring HOA fees and surprise assessments pushed by wealthier neighbors, she faced an impossible choice between staying in her dream home and protecting her financial future.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Sold my home because of assessments and increased hoa fees. I just accepted an offer on my home because assessments and HOA fees were hurting me financially. I bought my condo in the Palm Springs area in 2018 for $350k; it was a steal at the time for the neighborhood.

From the start, it was expensive.

My HOA fees when I bought the place were about $950 per month; that includes air conditioning, internet, and cable. It is now almost $1,800 per month, and I get nothing extra for the increase.

Then came a ton of extra fees.

The real trouble for me started with my first assessment for $47k in 2021. For that money, the buildings were fully remodeled at a high standard, inside and out, and a lot of work was done. Value was added to my home, but the money had to come out of my business, which hurts because I am a used car dealer and need every dollar to buy cars.

The bills only kepy coming.

This year I got an assessment of $33k for the air conditioning chillers. I went to the HOA meeting about the chillers; I was the only person who showed up and was told they only got one quote to replace them. I asked why only one quote, and she said because the company they went with has serviced the system for 25 years. I asked why not get three quotes and negotiate with the company she chose if they have a higher price.

The uppity HOA basically just called her broke.

Her response to me was that if someone can’t afford the assessment, they should sell and move. This woman is in her 70s and drives a brand-new Bentley, and her condo is 5,000 sqft. This time I had to get a loan because I could not afford to take more money from my business.

She knows even more increases are on the horizon.

The final thing to break me was the future assessments that are coming soon. The fire department said we can no longer charge electric cars in the underground parking because of ventilation. So the HOA is going to be installing chargers outside soon, and it will be another large assessment. They also have other plans for improvements that are going to be very expensive, something about solar and replacing all the electrical on all three buildings in the neighborhood.

She begins to reflect on just where she went wrong in all this.

The big mistake I made was buying in an HOA; I just didn’t understand the potential consequences. The other mistake was buying in an HOA where all of my neighbors are extremely wealthy. These assessments and fees are nothing to them. I swear these rich people do these assessments and increase fees to drive out regular people like me.

Luckily, she found someplace else to land.

I accepted an offer today, fully furnished, including artwork hanging on the walls. In the end, I made enough money that I am going to be able to pay cash for my next home, obviously without an HOA.

What a shame this homeowner felt forced out of a community she loved.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter attests to the fact that these fees are no joke.

When you add in taxes and utilities, bills can add up fast.

This commenter agrees these fees are just plain excessive.

Condos like these seem to have many unforeseen financial pitfalls.

Sure, homeownership can get expensive, but this was just plain unsustainable.

When the fees keep climbing, sometimes the smartest thing to do is to get out while you still can.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.