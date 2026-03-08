Homeowner’s Trash Cans Were Visible From The Street, So The HOA Notifies Him He’s Violating Their Standards

Imagine living in an HOA that has a lot of rules. If one of those rules was that you couldn’t have your trash cans visible from the street, would you comply, or would you think that rule was ridiculous?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation and is happy to comply. The problem is that the bins are obviously going to be visible from the street when it’s time for trash collection!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

I’ll let you know every time I use my garbage can. I’ve never met anyone that said “Oh good, an HOA.” We all have trash cans, but the sight of them offends the delicate eyes of some, so I complied with the new rule of ‘no seeing bins from the street’. I find a notice of my bins being out, which is surprising because I’m the only one who touches the cans and I know I’m 100% compliant.

The timing of the compliant seems pretty ridiculous.

I call in and ask why I got the notice. The full description says “Bins in driveway with lids off.” I asked if this happen to be a Tuesday, and sure enough it was. Wednesday is pickup, and I was doing my weekly cleaning. I was using them, I calmly explained through gritted teeth.

But it could become a continual problem.

“Oh okay I’ll remove the notice.” Great, but how do I prevent this from happening again? “Oh, uh….I guess notify us.” Alright, I said, I’ll notify you every time I’m using my trash cans. “Oh that won’t be necessary….” Clearly it is.

It only took five weeks for the HOA to back off.

That was five Tuesdays ago. Today, I once again called promptly at ten o’clock and let Alan know I was about to use my trash cans. “You know what, Mr. Endoman? I’m just going to put a hold on any trash can notices for you.” Hey that would be swell, Alan. That would be swell.

Do the other neighbors get trash can complaints too? That seems so ridiculous. At least the HOA finally agreed to back off.

