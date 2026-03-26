ISP Employee Tried Fixing A Client’s Internet Issues Over The Phone, But He Eventually Discovered That The Problem Wasn’t Fixable At The Moment
Customers who call for tech support sometimes stretch the limits of patience.
In this story, an ISP employee received a call from a client complaining that their wi-fi wasn’t working.
He tried troubleshooting for several minutes, but eventually discovered that the problem wasn’t fixable at the moment.
Check out the story below to find out more…
Where’s the Wifi
I work for an ISP that deals only in DSL-type connections.
No satellite or mobile services.
This employee received a complaint from the customer, saying his wi-fi isn’t working.
Client: Hello. Where’s the wi-fi?
Me: I’m sorry, sir. You’re going to have to be a bit more specific.
Client: I’m paying for this service! This is terrible. It hasn’t been here for about a week now! It’s usually right here on my phone. Where did it go?
He tried troubleshooting for about 10 minutes.
Cue about ten minutes of troubleshooting.
Me: Is wifi enabled on the device?
Client: Yes.
Me: Do you have any devices connected to the router via cable?
Client: Yes. My wife’s computer, and it’s working fine.
He suggested that the client connect using a spare router.
Until…
Me: Well, sir, the devices connected by cable seem seem to be functioning okay. So we should check if it’s an issue with the wi-fi functionality of your router. Do you have a spare router we could test with?
That’s when he found out that the client wasn’t even at home.
Client: Yes, but I can’t swap them now.
Me: Uhm… why?
Client: I’m not at home right now.
Me: Well, where are you?
Client: Mozambique.
Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.
Lol. Here’s a good response to the customer.
This user shares another funny story.
Indeed, right?
Short and straightforward.
Finally, it doesn’t travel with you, says this person.
Tech support can’t fix a wi-fi problem at home if you’re calling from another continent.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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