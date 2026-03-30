Man Was Drinking With Friends When His Boss Called And Demanded He Go To Work On His Day Off, And Then His Boss Fired Him For Showing Up To Work Drunk

There are times when your boss will call you and ask if you can work extra hours, and if you are able, it can be a good way to earn more money.

What would you do if your boss called and demanded that you come in for and extra shift, but you had been drinking heavily, and even after you told him that, he still said to come in to work?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and he decided to show up to work drunk since that’s what his boss said to do.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I got fired for going to work. A few years ago I worked at a kiosk in a local shopping centre (mall for americans) that applied a phone protector to phones.

These protectors were absolute garbage for the price they were asking, (if I recall, the iPhone X came out the Christmas before I started and it was £150 to get it applied), so I wasn’t all that keen about aggressively pushing the product. My supervisor (who was a friend of a friend – we’ll call him Alex) was tasked to write up a work rotation every Monday for the next week.

People need their time off.

This is important because I had asked Alex if I could have 4 days off but make up for them later as I was planning to go on holiday and propose to my fiance. He spoke with everyone else to make sure they were ok working more days in a row if it meant that they got more days off as I caught up on my hours.

One important note is that Alex would have to send the rotation to the owner of the company, (we’ll call him Randy) for verification and an hour check as legally we weren’t allowed to work over a certain amount of hours. So, Randy accepts the hours and the fact that I have days off but make up for them right after I get back, which I did agree to, but it was absolutely miserable because I was working from 9-5 doing double shift to make up the hours I had lost.

This does sound miserable.

Also, I was working in high temperatures, heat guns on full blast, a black hoodie (as it was part of uniform) and nothing to drink or eat because it was against the rules to eat or drink at the kiosk. (Looking back on it, I wasn’t even allowed to have lunch during that week). Along comes the weekend and all of our (my fiance and I’s) close friends want to go out drinking to celebrate the engagement, and considering the bad week of work I had, I was down.

He has already worked enough.

It gets to about 3AM and I’ve been drinking heavily since around 7PM and I recieve a phone call from Randy demanding that I work the next day (which means I would have worked more hours than I was legally allowed to do) which wasn’t even on the rotation. I explain to Randy that I’m extremely drunk and in no fit state to be going into work.

Randy then tells me he doesn’t care how drunk I am and if I keep drinking, he just wants me at the kiosk at 9AM. I continue drinking throughout the night because I wasn’t in the right mindset to be making smart decisions but I remember clearly that Randy wants me at the kiosk for 9AM.

Alex isn’t going to want him there.

I get to the kiosk at 9 and Alex is already there with everything set up and can see that I’m clearly drunk. He sits me down while he calls Randy asking why I’m telling Alex that I’m meant to be there at 9AM (Which I just kept muttering).

Why is he mad? He is the one who said to come in.

Randy is FURIOUS that I turned up for work drunk and basically demands that I’m fired immediately, which Alex refuses to do, because I technically, I hadn’t done anything wrong. Next day, (I was scheduled to come in for) I walk up to the kiosk and Randy is there and fires me on the spot for yesterday, which he actually wasn’t allowed to do because all I had done was full fill his request.

I ended up with a huge pay off because, as it turns out, you cannot fire someone for following orders (provided you haven’t broke the law).

He told him to come in, even if he was drunk, so why is he upset that he followed the directives?

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

That job was shady at best.

What luck.

There are pros and cons to this.

This commenter wouldn’t have even answered.

Yeah, but not all bosses follow the rules.

Just following orders, sir, why are you mad?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.