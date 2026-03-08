Oblivious Employee Shared News Of His Shift To A New Position, So A Petty Boss Seized The Chance To Target A Coworker With Unfair Accusations

Office politics have a way of turning even simple conversations into walking on eggshells.

So when an employee admitted he’d already heard about his upcoming transfer from a colleague, his toxic boss seized the moment to accuse that coworker of leaking confidential information.

He had no idea that stating the obvious could end up stirring the pot.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for letting my boss know I was already informed by another colleague I am being moved to another team? At work, I had a 1:1 meeting with a colleague who told me I am being moved to a new department. After some time, I had a meeting with my boss who told me it is official.

So in turn, he thought it was safe to share this information freely.

I blurted out that the other colleague had already mentioned it, because I really believed it isn’t a big deal I already knew and that is the reason I am not surprised by the move. Furthermore, I had told the department head a month before the meeting with the colleague I think moving me would make sense.

But little did he know, his petty boss would jump at the chance to make this colleague look bad.

My boss is on bad terms with the colleague, so he used it to attack my colleague by saying he spread confidential information.

He had no idea things could turn so bad and only had good intentions.

Thing is, I didn’t think it matters in this situation, and I really didn’t know the information is so sensitive. In the end, we spoke about my position and my job. I hadn’t informed anybody prior to this they are considering moving me to another team. I did not do it out of malice or spite, I just considered a done deal. AITA?

At work, sometimes you just can’t trust anyone.

What did Reddit think?

In the workplace, it’s always best to use your discretion.

This employee seems to have missed the mark on workplace etiquette.

Office politics aren’t fun, but sometimes you just have to play the game.

This commenter thinks there’s some missing context here.

This routine workday turned into an office drama he’d never auditioned for.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.