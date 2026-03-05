One Dog Is Going Viral With Millions Of Views Just Because He Refuses To Leave The Room

Dogs may not be able to speak in a human language, but they sure know how to communicate.

One TikToker recorded her dog refusing to leave the bedroom, and when you see why, you’ll agree that it is absolutely adorable.

The TikToker speaks another language (French, maybe?), but the captions are in English, and the dog’s body language is universal. The video begins with the viewer coming up to the dog, who is sitting at the doorway to the bedroom, refusing to come out. The caption says, “He won’t move from the room, so I went in to check why.”

What could it be? He keeps looking off to the side.

The women then says, “What are you looking at?”

The dog keeps looking off to its right, then back at the owner. It clearly has something in mind.

What could it be?

Then she says, “What is it you want? What is it you want Buller?”

The dog clearly has something in mind here, but what is it?

Then the TikToker pans over to the table and shows a bunch of stuff, including a bag of dog treats. She says, “He has gotten treats as Christmas gifts.”

Oh, now it is making sense.

Then she says, “It is those you were looking at?”

When she shows the dog again, it is clear that this is what he was waiting for.

What an adorable dog, he wants his treat before leaving the room.

Who can blame him?

Check out the video for yourself, it is adorable.

You can watch it here:

Not surprisingly, the people in the comments absolutely loved this dog.

This commenter has a dog that does something similar.

He really was being very polite.

All dogs know just what to do to get their treats.

Stop playing with me, Mom. I just want my treats!

