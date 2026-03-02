Tech Support Employee Tried To Troubleshoot A Computer Audio Issue, But The Hostile Customer Kept Interrupting And Yelling At Him

Customer service can test anyone’s patience.

The following story involves a tech support employee who took a call from a hostile customer.

The customer refused to cooperate and demanded immediate solutions.

The situation escalated further into endless yelling and requests for refunds and for supervisors.

Man calls in because computer audio isn’t working, reports me for not helping I am not sure if anyone else here has this issue. But there are certain accents that you just know are going to be… a crap show. And this is one of those.

This man received a call from a hostile customer.

The call started extremely hostile. He doesn’t wanting to answer questions. Everything requires repeating myself over and over. Ok, so the issue is no audio. Let’s do some troubleshooting. I start the process.

The customer started screaming and demanding that his computer be fixed.

Step 2 of like 10, he interrupts me and begins saying if I can’t fix it, he wants a full refund. I ask if that means he is done troubleshooting, or if he wishes to continue. At this point, he begins screaming he wants me to fix it, not a refund. Okay… So eventually, we exhaust all the things we can do.

He offered to send a technician to look at the customer’s unit.

I offer an in-house fix. At this point, he really loses it. He says how useless I am and that I did nothing despite him going through all of the steps with me. Okay, well either we can send someone or not. This goes on for over 5 minutes of just him yelling I am useless.

Turns out, a certain part needed to be replaced.

Eventually, he accepts the appointment. I pull up and see we’ve sent several in-house techs for the same “problem.” Previous tech told him the solution was a certain part needs replaced. The customer refused to let us replace it, and so the problem persists. The rest were just customer education. Whatever, we’re not getting into it.

The customer continued to yell and insult him.

At this point, he starts wanting us to pay him for not being able to use his computer until tomorrow. I explain his computer is completely usable. He says, “No, it’s not. There’s no sound. Can you use a computer without sound?” Yes, you can still use a computer without sound. He tells me I must be some kind of “god” if I can use a computer without speakers.

Now, the customer wanted to speak to his supervisor.

I explain while inconvenient, the computer still works without sound. “Give me your supervisor right now!” At which point, he just goes off. Screaming over and over again, “Supervisor!!!”

When it comes to customer service, you need a lot of patience to deal with difficult customers.

