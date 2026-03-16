Teen Asked Mom to Stop Constantly Nagging While She Studied, So Mom Said She Hopes She Fails in Life

A 15-year-old says she and her mom are usually close, but that closeness comes with constant monitoring, criticism, and nitpicking. What started as “motivation” quickly spiraled into hovering, staring, poking, and reprimanding over every small movement while she was studying.

When she finally broke down and asked her mom to stop nagging, the argument exploded into tears, threats, and deeply hurtful words on both sides.

Read on for the story.

AITAH For asking my mom to stop nagging me. I(15f) got into a HUGE fight with my mother(47f). My mother and I share a pretty close relationship. We share a lot of stuff with each other but I have to control and think through stuff because she is easily offended and tells me im not her friend. Anyways I do fair time management but my mom insists that i study even more. like she will literally bang on the bathroom if i take 5 mins extra in the shower.

Okay, relax, Mom.

I am a pretty calm person but constant nagging about literally EVERYTHING from my habits, to my studies to food habits, comparing with others can even make a calm person lose their temper. That day I was studying in the afternoon so she came and occupied a huge space on my bed pushed me and sat. I asked her that I was feeling a bit down but she said she wouldn’t go. I continued to study . I was fiddling with a pen (ADD things) she took it and threw it away. If I looked somewhere else she reprimanded me again.

Wow.

Then she started staring at me as if my attention even diverted for one moment the world would end. I was by now thoroughly annoyed and turned my back so that I dont have to see her staring. Then she asked me why I turned my back. When I didnt respond she started poking me. I burst into tears.

It all was building up.

This is exactly how the conversation went(Im not making up a single thing. This is 100% true): Mom: Why are you crying? I: You are sitting here Mom: Really? Your mother’s presence is annoying you? I: Not your presence. You are sitting here and constantly nagging me. Please go to your room. Mom: Do you know why i am sitting here? So that with some fun and advice i can motivate you to study. I: you are not doing fun. you are nitpicking me. She stormed off to her room and started crying.

Now everyone’s crying!

She said that she prayed to God that i will become a failure in my life and I will get karma. She said that i can do whatever i want she doesnt care and will only see the results. she even went as far as to say that she will try to sabotage my success. She also said that after I become a failure she will berate me night and day to make my life hell.

A MOTHER said that to her DAUGHTER?

I told her I’ll jump on the train tracks to let the train run over me or jump off the balcony of the 13th floor. She said then she wouldnt have to raise an ungrateful girl. Anyways since 3 days she hasnt talked to me. I apologized but she said that she didnt have to accept it since it clearly wasnt her fault.

Geez Louise.

In public she acts normal but in home she still maintains a vow of silence so I look after everything myself (except laundry and food). I dont know whether to apologize or continue like this. Can you please advise me? Its okay if you dont wanna advise also. I needed a platform to vent my feelings. Maybe I am overreacting?

Online reactions focus less on the original “nagging” and more on the severity of the things said during the fight, and whether this situation points to something deeper than just homework tension.

This person says Mom is a narcissist.

This person says she’s a bully.

And this person says she is a manipulator.

When your “biggest supporter” is the one threatening your failure, it’s clear the problem isn’t studying.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.