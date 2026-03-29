Tenant Received A Passive Aggressive Note From Her Neighbor About Her Trash, So She Read The Lease Closely And Filed Noise Complaints Until The Neighbor Lost Her Lease

In apartment complexes, thin walls mean thin patience.

So after a noisy neighbor left a condescending note over her “nasty trash” being a violation of the lease, one tenant decided to take a closer look at the fine print.

It turned out someone was indeed violating the lease, but it wasn’t her.

Keep reading for the full story.

Read my lease, you say? I have a grudge that’s been simmering for almost a year now and has only just come to fruition. It began with my next door neighbor leaving me a passive-aggressive note for having trash outside my door while I was cleaning my apartment.

But this tenant had good reasons for doing this.

Two important points here: 1. I was deep cleaning because the landlord sent a note saying the adjoining apartment (my neighbor’s) had roaches. 2. I needed to clean so the exterminator could see if my apartment was infested as well. The trash was by my door for 30 minutes at most. I was trying to save a trip to the dumpster and doing a final sweep of the apartment before heading down.

This neighbor was already on thin ice for a different reason.

Now, prior to this incident, this neighbor had already ticked me off by constantly blaring their loud music to the point where my apartment walls vibrated. Fortunately for them, I prefer to avoid confrontation, so I never called them out on it.

After the passive-aggressive note calling me a pig though, all bets were off. She wrote that I should “read my lease” since I left my “nasty trash” everywhere.

So that’s exactly what this tenant did.

Ok jerk, it’s on. I read my lease.

Every time they played their music loud, I filed a noise complaint. When I got a whiff of illegal substances coming from their apartment, I filed another complaint. The lease says tenants must comply with the state’s laws or risk eviction so, hey, another win for me.

Then the neighbor broke yet another rule.

Finally, they brought a dog into the apartment despite the no-pet policy’s exception only being for service animals. This was obviously not a service dog since it howled day and night, betraying no semblance of training.

I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who complained after that final stunt since my landlord said the noisy dog problem was being taken care of through litigation and my next door neighbor’s lease would not be renewed. Guess she should have read it. 🙂

Sounds like this neighbor should have just kept her mouth shut, huh?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

You can’t be a rule breaker and a complete jerk to people who could potentially report you.

Sometimes when you tattle on others, karma ends up coming for you too.

Some neighbors are so loud they seem to defy all logic.

Apartment living really can be a massive headache sometimes.

If you’re going to play lease enforcement, you better at least make sure your own record is clean first.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.