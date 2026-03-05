The Shirk Report – Volume 882 – March 5
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Oil, water, and soap
– Airbender
– Spotted on the I-95
– Creating stone from concrete
– Behold the fashion of children’s haircuts in the 1980s
– My aunt’s daily work commute
– Winter in Belgium
– Every time the food is ready
– On the road again
– If cats told ghost stories
– Art in movement
– Fractals
– Living the dream
– The moment you lose your sole
– Happy Birthday!
– Wife said he looks like the pigeon lady from Home Alone
– Two of the tiniest trains…maybe ever
– The pea plant saw it’s shadow
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Homemade chess board moves its own pieces. And wins.
– Once a national obsession, traditional Korean wrestling fights for survival
– Bob Ross Monopoly Is Finally Here and It’s the Best Happy Accident
– The Easiest (and Cheapest) Ways to Turn Your Attic Into Useful Storage Space
– World’s Oldest Known Pieces of Sewn Clothing Sat in an Oregon Cave for 12,000 Years
– I Missed Out on Something Crucial as a Child. I Can’t Let That Happen to My Kids.
– What You Need To Do ASAP When Your Phone Gets Stolen Or Lost
– Astronomers Create Strange ‘Vortex Crystals’ from Space in the Lab
– 10+ Doctors Share the Most Miraculous Cases They’ve Ever Worked On
– The Invisible String Theory Explained
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.