March 5, 2026

The Shirk Report – Volume 882 – March 5

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Oil, water, and soap
Airbender
Spotted on the I-95
Creating stone from concrete
Behold the fashion of children’s haircuts in the 1980s
My aunt’s daily work commute
Winter in Belgium
Every time the food is ready
On the road again
If cats told ghost stories
Art in movement
Fractals
Living the dream
The moment you lose your sole
Happy Birthday!
Wife said he looks like the pigeon lady from Home Alone
Two of the tiniest trains…maybe ever
The pea plant saw it’s shadow
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Homemade chess board moves its own pieces. And wins.
Once a national obsession, traditional Korean wrestling fights for survival
Bob Ross Monopoly Is Finally Here and It’s the Best Happy Accident
The Easiest (and Cheapest) Ways to Turn Your Attic Into Useful Storage Space
World’s Oldest Known Pieces of Sewn Clothing Sat in an Oregon Cave for 12,000 Years
I Missed Out on Something Crucial as a Child. I Can’t Let That Happen to My Kids.
What You Need To Do ASAP When Your Phone Gets Stolen Or Lost
Astronomers Create Strange ‘Vortex Crystals’ from Space in the Lab
10+ Doctors Share the Most Miraculous Cases They’ve Ever Worked On
The Invisible String Theory Explained

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter