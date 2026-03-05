The World’s Shortest Living Horse Is Downright Tiny, But It Lives Its Life Helping Others And Loving The Attention It Gets

When you think of horses, most people don’t think of them being tiny. Most horses are significantly larger than a human, which is why they are commonly ridden and used for pulling things like carriages.

Pumuckel, however, wouldn’t have much luck pulling a carriage, and you definitely don’t want to ride him. He has been awarded the title of the World’s Smallest Horse by Guinness World Records. At just 52.6 centimeters (20.7 inches) from hoof to withers (the part of a horses back between the shoulder blades), he stands a little shorter than an average 1-year-old human.

While tiny, he is not the smallest horse ever recorded. That record goes to Thumbelina, who died in 2018, and stood just 44.5 centimeters (18 inches tall).

We won’t make you wait any longer to see this adorable little horse. Check out this video from the Guinness World Records YouTube page before reading more about Pumuckel.

Pumuckel is a Shetland pony, so she was destined to be on the shorter side. His owner, Carola Weidemann, talked with the Guinness World Records, explaining that he was not bred specifically to be small, but rather it was just an oddity of genetics. She told of the time when she got the small horse:

“I drove over, took a look at him and was truly, completely shocked. I had never seen such a small, little horse before. He was just five months old at the time, and believe it or not, only 47 cm tall and, I think, didn’t even weigh 20 kilograms yet.”

She has owned Pumuckel for five years now, and he hasn’t grown much from that first time they met.

Pumuckel keeps busy helping others as a therapy horse. He is brought to nursing homes, kindergartens, hospices, and anywhere else where people can use a little cheering up.

He is perfect for this job because he is not just tiny, but he is absolutely adorable and really has a wonderful personality. He loves being the center of attention and making others smile.

After a long day at work helping make people smile, Pumuckel goes home to the Weidemann’s farm, which is in Germany. He hangs out with other therapy horses, eats carrots, apples, mash, and hay, and lives his best life.

