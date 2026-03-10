Woman Is Promoted To Assistant Manager At A Corporate Gas Station, But Two Of Her Coworkers Are Mad At Her

Imagine getting a promotion at work, but instead of being happy for you, one coworker is jealous and the other thinks you’re trying to steal her shift.

You’re quitting because what now? I work at a corporate gas station, and I have a quick little tale about my returning to the job. So I worked for this company for four years, then left for about 8 months for a better job, but got laid off, so I returned. Upon my return, I was promoted to assistant manager.

The store is primarily staffed by other ladies, and apparently it caused a stink or two when I returned.

One was angry about being overlooked for the position even though she hadn’t really earned it, and I had done most of the duties during my previous employment regularly. She is now full of attitude and constantly trying to inconvenience me. I do not understand the hostility but I’m dealing with it.

One of the other employees, a woman who worked the 6-2 shift went on vacation this last week. I covered her shift because that’s one of my responsibilities. I found out yesterday, she quit. She apparently told the other assistant that she was upset that I got the 6-2 shift. I was only working it because she was on vacation and it needed to be staffed. Essentially she quit because I was covering her during her absence.

I am now working 6 day weeks with significant overtime to cover the shift until a replacement is staffed. I was quite baffled at this, but I have to say I am no longer surprised when things like this happen. I didn’t even want the shift, I enjoy sleeping in!

