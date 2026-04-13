A Mother Came In And Bought Grand Theft Auto 5 For Her Young Child Even The Worker Warned Her About Its Content, Then She Came Back Later And Demanded That He Be Fired For Selling It To Her

When you work in a department where video games are sold, you can count on some parents to come in and buy their young kids games that are rated M for mature.

What would you do if you sold a mom and her young child GTA 5, which is very vulgar and violent, and then a few hours later, she stormed in demanding that you be fired?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, even though he warned her multiple times that this game is designed for adults only.

“I want you fired!” For a mistake she made. So, this day was just like any other. I work at a large chain store, and I work in the electronics department.

Seems pretty normal at this point.

This lady comes in with her 7 or 8 year old kid an asks if I can get them a game. I agree and follow them over to them game cases. The kid runs over to the PS3 games and points to what I feared he’d be wanting. Grand Theft Auto 5.

This game is really for adults.

For those of you who don’t know, Grand Theft Auto likes to push the limits of gaming. It’s very graphic and you can do activities like, steal cars, kill cops and pay hookers to give you services. To gives you an idea of the type of game it is, once you take control of the games black character they like to spout of the n word several times every few minutes.

No such luck.

So I asked the kid “Which one is it that you want?” Hoping he was pointing to the wrong game. “Grand Theft Auto Five” He says smiling.

Hopefully Mom knows that this is a terrible game for her kid.

I look at his mother. She’s texting on her phone. “Ma’am? Is that the game we’re going to be getting today?” Without even looking up she nods. So I sigh internally and unlock the cases, grab the game and have them follow me back to the register.

Ok, if Mom doesn’t care, there is nothing you can do.

When I ring he game up the computer prompts me to check the purchasers drivers license for the age. (they have to be at least 17 to purchase this game) She hands me her license confused. Lady: “Why do you need my license?” Me: “Well ma’am, the game is rated M for Mature and customers under the age of 17 aren’t allowed to purchase it because of-“

Mother of the year…

Lady: “Yeah yeah yeah. Hurry up” I finish ringing her up and she pays for the game and leaves. End of story right? Nope.

I guess Mom figured it out.

A few hours later, as I’m cleaning up at the end of my shift, and this lady barges back to the counter and slams the game down, and slams her hands to her hips. Lady: “Do you know why I’m back?” Me: “I have a pretty good guess”

Yup, that’s why it is rated M for Mature.

Lady: “I heard the word N***** several dozen times coming from my television! On top of that, I come in to check on my SEVEN year old son and he’s banging a hooker!” Me: “Ma’am. The game is rated M. For mature. The ESRB have rated it for people 17 years and older only. You purchased the game after I told you it was rated M.

He did everything he could.

I also tried to tell you why it’s rated M. If you look on the back of the box here, the ESRB has listed any and all questionable content in the game. If you see here, there’s use of drugs, extreme content, use of-” Lady: “Well you obviously got the wrong game for my son. He was exposed to all sorts of things and it’s YOUR fault!”

What did she expect?

Me: “Not only did I confirm that this was the game your son wanted with him, I confirmed it with you as well, and you were too busy to pay attention.” Lady: “Well, regardless, I would like to return the game.” Me: “I’m sorry I can’t do that” Lady: “WHY NOT?”

Really? I don’t know that this is true.

Me: “The game has been opened. It’s federal law that we can’t take back any game, movies, or CD’s that has been opened. There are very few exceptions.” Lady: “I. DON’T. CARE. GIVE ME MY MONEY BACK!” Me: “I can’t, and won’t do that. I will not break a federal law.”

Honestly, I can’t blame her for wanting a manager.

Lady: “Get me your manager. Now.” So I call a manager. He comes back and she tells him the same thing. So he tells her the same thing.

She’ll get a fraction of what she paid.

Manager: “I can’t refund it. If you’d like there’s [game store] down the street who can take it for cash or in store credit” Lady: “You need to fire your employee!” Manager: “What for?”

Well, now she is just being ridiculous.

Lady: “False advertisement! Lying to me! Withholding information!” Manager: “He did his job. The only thing wrong here is you. He tried to inform you of the game and it’s rating, but you cut him off. We will not break the law and refund your money.”

I can see why she is frustrated, but it was her own fault.

She stormed out of there and there were squealing tires in the parking lot. From now on we have to inform the customer of the game rating several times before the sale, and at the register we have to inform them why the game has its rating no matter if we get cut off.

That seems like a good a good policy, hopefully it will prevent this type of thing from happening again.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yup, sad but true.

I think it was just a store policy.

His boss handled it well.

A little late for that.

I would be shocked.

Maybe mom needs to be a little more attentive.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.