April 6, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Nervous Shelter Dog Got A Fun Day Out With A Good Samaritan

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a dog

TikTok/@rachelishaa

This is the good stuff, folks…

Because all dogs deserve a special day out on the town every once in a while!

A TikTokker named Rachel posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers in the caption, “I took a very nervous shelter dog out for the day, here is what happened.”

dog in a shelter

TikTok/@rachelishaa

The video’s text overlay reads, “I asked the staff which dog needed a day trip the most.”

Rachel ended up taking out a female pooch named Rue.

They took a car ride and Rue got spoiled with snacks and toys.

In another text overlay, Rachel wrote, “She got surrendered to the shelter a few days ago, so I wanted her to have a really special day.”

Rue then got a pup cup from Dunkin’ Donuts.

woman with a dog

TikTok/@rachelishaa

The two then took a walk in the park.

In a series of text overlays, Rachel told viewers, “She was so happy to have this day trip. She was a little bit nervous, but she did much better as time went on.”

At the end of the day, Rue was all tuckered out!

Rachel wrote, “This is why day trips are so important.”

And the video ended with great news that Rue got adopted!

Rachel wrote, “I also just found out that she is leaving the shelter today.”

dog in a car

TikTok/@rachelishaa

Take a look at the video.

@rachelishaa

I took a very nervous shelter dog out for the day, here is what happened * * * #shelterdog #rescuedog #rescue #shelter #dogoftheday

♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic

And here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.07.13 PM A Nervous Shelter Dog Got A Fun Day Out With A Good Samaritan

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.07.26 PM A Nervous Shelter Dog Got A Fun Day Out With A Good Samaritan

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.07.42 PM A Nervous Shelter Dog Got A Fun Day Out With A Good Samaritan

What a sweet story!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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