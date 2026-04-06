A Veterinarian Shared Important Tips For Taking Care Of Senior Dogs And Cats

We all want our senior dogs to be healthy and happy, right?

Of course, we do!

And that’s why it’s important to pay attention to their behavior AND to take advice from experts.

A veterinarian named Dr. Hersh posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers some guidance about how to care for their senior pets.

In the video, Dr. Hersh held a senior dog in his arm and he shared his thoughts with viewers in a lengthy caption.

It reads, “My top 3 rules for senior pet care as a vet.”

The caption continued, “Senior pets need different care than younger ones. These 3 rules make the biggest difference: Increase vet visits to twice yearly. What seems like normal aging often masks treatable conditions. Twice yearly exams with bloodwork catch arthritis, kidney disease, diabetes early when most manageable.”

The doctor added, “Adjust their environment for comfort. Add ramps, orthopedic bedding, accessible food/water, non slip surfaces, night lights. Small changes prevent pain and injury.”

Dr. Hersh also wrote, “Prioritize quality of life over quantity The hardest rule. Monitor daily: eating with appetite, moving without struggle, engaging with you, more good days than bad. When pain medication stops working or they’ve lost interest in life, choosing peaceful goodbye is the final act of love. Senior years are precious. Make them comfortable, not just longer.”

Here’s the video.

@drhersh.dvm My top 3 rules for senior pet care as a vet 🩺 Senior pets need different care than younger ones. These 3 rules make the biggest difference: 1️⃣ Increase vet visits to twice yearly What seems like normal aging often masks treatable conditions. Twice yearly exams with bloodwork catch arthritis, kidney disease, diabetes early when most manageable 📋 2️⃣ Adjust their environment for comfort Add ramps, orthopedic bedding, accessible food/water, non slip surfaces, night lights. Small changes prevent pain and injury 🏠 3️⃣ Prioritize quality of life over quantity The hardest rule. Monitor daily: eating with appetite, moving without struggle, engaging with you, more good days than bad. When pain medication stops working or they’ve lost interest in life, choosing peaceful goodbye is the final act of love 💙 Senior years are precious. Make them comfortable, not just longer 🕊️ Comment “DIET” below to get your FREE guide to optimal pet health! 📥 [Disclaimer: As a licensed veterinarian, Dr. Hersh provides expert advice, but this service is not a substitute for in-person or emergency care.] #seniorpet #seniordogcare #seniorcatcare #petcare #vetadvice #agingpets #qualityoflife ♬ original sound – drhersh.dvm

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user had a lot to say.

This is great advice for all the senior pet owners out there.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.