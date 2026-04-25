Cell Phone Store Employee Tries To Help A Customer With A Billing Issue, But Her Coworker Acts Like The Manager And Embarrasses Her By Snapping In Front Of The Customer

Working with someone who undermines you can get old pretty quickly.

So, what would you do if a coworker inserted themselves into your customer interaction and then spoke down to you in front of everyone? Would you just let it go to avoid more tension? Or would you consider taking the whole thing directly to management?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

AIO about what happened at work and should I talk to to my manager about it? I have worked for the same cell phone company for a few years now, and I have a co-worker who has been there a little longer than I have. Let’s just call him Andrew. He tends to be short-tempered and rude – I have just learned to try to adjust to this because I feel it’s just his personality, but I sometimes find it difficult to work around. Yesterday, I was dealing with a couple who wanted to dispute something with their bill. Long story short, their stance was correct, but Andrew walks over and gets involved when I didn’t even ask him to. He barks at me to get on the phone with our customer care department to resolve this.

She’s been with the company long enough to know.

This was the first thing that bothered me. I have been with this company long enough to know the steps to take to try to resolve these types of issues. Mind you, Andrew is not a manager, so he doesn’t really have the right to just step in like this. As I’m on the phone with our care department, Andrew is talking with this customer about the bill, and the customer proceeds to tell him he’s going to look into this himself and picks up his phone. I thought he was calling customer care himself, so I put the phone on hold and told the man that it was getting resolved as we spoke.

Here’s where he crossed the line.

Andrew then snaps at me and says, “Can you stop talking? He’s on the phone with his credit card company.” This is what really makes me mad. As I said, he is not a manager and doesn’t have this type of authority over me, and I never even asked him for help to begin with. The customer wasn’t even being aggressive towards me, so I can’t think of any reason he felt the need to step in like this.

The whole thing left her feeling embarrassed.

Not only did this hurt my feelings, but it was embarrassing that it happened in front of a customer. I am not typically one who runs to the manager over petty issues, but I feel like this was extremely inappropriate and not professional I know some of you are probably thinking I should have just addressed this with Andrew myself, but given the anger issues he has, I don’t feel this would have gone over very well AIO?

Wow! Andrew sounds like a nightmare to work with.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what he did.

This person thinks she should do it.

According to this comment, she should’ve already reported him.

Even as a customer, this reader would’ve reported him.

For this reader, he has too much time to waste.

Clearly, Andrew is mistaken about a few things.

She should definitely go to management about this.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.