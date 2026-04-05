College Student Carried A Group Project Alone After Her Classmate Vanished For The Whole Semester, So When He No-Showed The Presentation She Made, She Took His Name Off The Submission And Made Him Face The Consequences 

Not contributing to a group project but expecting to graduate on the back of it takes a special kind of confidence.

So when a final-year engineering student carried her group project alone after one classmate disappeared for the entire semester, skipped deadlines, and no-showed the final presentation, she and her remaining teammate made a decision.

His name came off everything — and big consequences soon followed.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for removing a teammate from our final semester project and making sure he won’t get college clearance? I (22F) am in my final semester of engineering and we had a group of three for our final year project. In the middle of the semester, both of my teammates (let’s call them R and A) fell sick. I held the fort and continued working on the project alone for a while. Eventually, R recovered and came back to help. We split up the work again, collaborated, and got things going.

But the problem was far from solved.

A, on the other hand, just disappeared. He never came back to help, never responded to messages or emails. Nothing. I even reached out to him multiple times and asked if he could at least help with the final presentation. He said he would, and then ghosted us again. Final presentation day came and he didn’t even show up.

This wasn’t the first time A had dropped the ball on something.

It’s worth mentioning that in the previous semester, we had another group project where A took a big chunk of our group’s money, saying he’d build a prototype. He did, technically, but kept it at his home and we never got access to it. No data, no documentation. We suspect most of the money was misused. We let it go to avoid drama, but it always felt shady. This time, R and I decided we weren’t going to let it slide.

They decided A finally needed to pay for his actions.

Since A didn’t contribute anything, skipped every deadline, ignored us, and no-showed the final presentation, we removed his name from all project documents — report, presentation, acknowledgements, everything. We also removed his access to project data.

This was going to cost him — both academically and financially.

At our college, unless your name is officially listed on the final submission, you don’t get your “No Due” certificate, so A won’t be getting his security deposit back either. Now he’s telling people we “sabotaged” him and ruined his graduation process. Some classmates think we were too harsh and should’ve given him a heads-up. But he was never around. Never helped. Didn’t even try to make amends. AITA?

A definitely didn’t deserve an A on this assignment.

What did Reddit think?

A didn’t deserve to be rewarded for a project he never contributed to.

A deserved all that came his way — and more.

This user hopes these students have built up a solid paper trail.

“Sabotage” is definitely not the right word to describe what happened.

You don’t get credit for work you didn’t do — that should be common sense.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.