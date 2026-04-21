College Student Spent Over A Year Hearing A Homeless Man Ask For Spare Change Every Day, So He Finally Dumped Two Gallons Of Coins Into His Sweatshirt All At Once

Some friendships start in the most unexpected places.

When a college student’s morning walk to class turned into a daily cigarette break with a homeless man who always asked for spare change, the pattern repeated itself for more than a year.

And eventually the student came up with a clever plan that would settle that request once and for all.

Keep reading for the full story!

You asked me for all my change, so I complied. In the end I remained the fool. In 2003, I returned home from my first year of college. I had decided to switch schools and degrees and attend a local music technical college instead. I moved back into my parents’ home and drove into the city each day for classes. In order to save on parking, I purchased a permit to park in a church’s lot. This lot was about 10 blocks from the school, so I had a decent walk each day.

One day, he comes across an unexpected visitor.

About a week into classes, I was on my walk, smoking a cigarette, when out of nowhere a homeless man appeared right next to me. He looked as you might imagine: late 50s, messy salt and pepper hair, flannel jacket, snow pants, and work boots with no laces. He leaned in and asked, “Hey buddy, can I get a smoke?!”

The student complied, but with a catch.

Now, I was 19 at the time and a bit cocky. I was going to give him one, but he had to work for it. I told him he could have one, but he would have to walk with me to class and keep me company while he smoked it. He agreed, and off we went. We exchanged names and asked each other basic questions about our lives. The normal pleasantries.

So the homeless man had a request in return.

About a block from school we tossed our butts, and he leaned in again and said, “Hey buddy, I gotta ask, got any spare change?” I replied, “Sorry, but I don’t keep change on me.” At the time, I tossed all my spare change in some glass milk jugs I had in my room. So we parted ways that day.

But they didn’t part ways for good.

I kid you not, two weeks later this man had memorized my class schedule. Every. Single. Day. This man would meet me at the corner, ask for a smoke, and walk me to class. Every day asking me for change. And me having none.

They repeated this exchange for a long time.

This continued for almost 15 months. The school I went to didn’t have summer breaks. So now it’s just a few weeks away from graduation.

So before long, an ideas strikes this student.

It’s the end of winter. I’m getting ready in the morning for class. I put on my leather trench coat, grab my book bag, and head for the door. I look down at the floor and see two glass milk jugs overflowing with change. I look down at the huge pockets in my coat, then back at the change jars. I’m gonna do it!

So he readies his pockets for the walk.

I take each milk jar and turn them upside down into each pocket. You have no idea how much two gallons of change actually weighs. Then I head off for school.

It stated out as the typical exchange.

Things start off like normal. He meets me at the corner. I give him a smoke. We set off. I’m trying my best to step lightly so as not to make my pockets jingle. And I can’t look him in the face because I don’t want to totally lose it. We finally get to the end of our walk. We toss our cigarettes. He turns to me and says, “Hey buddy, I gotta ask, you got any change?”

This guy has no idea what’s about to happen next.

So I turn to him and say, “OK. I’m gonna make you a deal.” “I will give you ALL the change I have in my pockets if you promise to NEVER ask me for change again. Deal?” He nods his head in agreement and holds out his one hand, palm up.

He clearly has no idea what’s in store.

“No, you don’t understand,” I said. “I have a lot of change.” So he holds out both hands, cupping them together. “No,” I said. “You don’t understand. I have A LOT of change!” He stands there with a questioning look on his face. So I grab the bottom of his sweatshirt and pull it up, making him hold it like a hammock.

Now for the main event.

I then proceed to start shoveling handfuls of change into his sweatshirt. Handful after handful, and his eyes are getting wider in sheer disbelief. Just when he thinks I’m about finished, I switch to the other pocket! More and more change. The sound is echoing between the buildings, and BOTH of us are laughing uncontrollably. I finally finish. He thanks me and waddles off like a pregnant woman. And I went to class.

But this isn’t the last he would see of this guy.

The next day was bright and sunny. I park my car at the church. I’m walking, big smile on my face. He meets me at the corner, also with a big smile on his face. He leans in with a huge grin and says, “HEY BUDDY! Can I get a smoke?!” Long pause. “Yeah buddy, you can have a smoke.”

He’s not going to get rid of him that easily!

What did Reddit think?

Technically this homeless man still honored his promise.

Empathy is nothing to be ashamed of.

This student really pulled off quite the good deed.

Maybe this is a camaraderie that’s worth continuing.

In the end, this college student offered him something much more than just spare change.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.