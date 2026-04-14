Employee Notifies Supervisor That She’s Taking A Day Off, But The Supervisor Wants Two Weeks Notice Going Forward

Imagine deciding you’re going to take a day off work. Would you assume it would be okay to let your boss know you’re taking a day off with only a few days notice, or would you assume you should ask for the time off in advance?

In this story, one employee doesn’t think she should have to give much advance notice, and she also thinks it’s okay to demand the time off instead of requesting it. Her supervisor disagrees.

Let’s read all about it.

I was told by my supervisor that my day-off requests are inconsiderate because I tell her I need a day off instead of “asking” for one. Btw, I asked for October 3rd off a month ago, on September 5th. And then asked for this Thursday and then the 3rd Wednesday of October off because I have plans with my family those days in the evening. And she basically raises hell about it and says she’s now going to enforce policy about attendance and time-off requests needing 2 weeks notice. She said because of the way I told her instead of getting on my hands and knees and groveling and begging for a day off basically that I was inconsiderate and she was just being “nice” and letting it slide for this Thursday and approving it for me but after that she needs 2 weeks notice.

She’s wondering if she really is asking for time off the wrong way.

What difference does it make of how you request time off? I just say “hey, this day I need off because I have plans” Is that rude?! I’ve always asked for time off that way, or either that or “hey, I won’t be able to make it in on this day due to other obligations or an important appointment” or something. I don’t ever ask in a way that the response is a yes or no because either way, I’m not gonna be there. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Basically, she’s not asking for time off, she’s notifying her boss that she’s taking time off. It sounds like the boss would like it to be a request with a yes or not option instead of a demand.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Here’s an explanation of why employers find her way of asking for time off rude.

I think this person is suggesting malicious compliance.

Another person doesn’t ask for time off.

An employer weighs in.

There’s a difference between asking for time off and demanding time off.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.